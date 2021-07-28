See Games Differently

Rare Street Fighter II Anime Finally Translated Into English

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 day ago: July 29, 2021 at 9:40 am -
Filed to:ansatsuken
capcomchun licreative worksdiscotek mediae hondafortnitehondakenryustreet fighterstreet fighter iivideo game charactersvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Rare Street Fighter II Anime Finally Translated Into English
Gif: Street Fighter II - Return to the Fujiwara Capital

In 1995, a big exhibition took place in Nara honouring Japan’s first capital city, Fujiwara. Among the sponsors and partners helping out was Capcom, who went to the trouble of commissioning a 27-minute Street Fighter II movie that was only available on VHS at the venue, at the time.

Called Street Fighter II: Return to the Fujiwara Capital, it was quickly forgotten — this is the first I’ve ever heard of it! — and as the Street Fighter wiki says, in the years to follow it “remained almost completely unknown”.

Beginning in the modern day, the “plot” sees a selection of the cast of Street Fighter II invited to check out E. Honda’s new special move. Instead, four fighters — Honda, Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li — somehow find themselves transported 1300 years back in time, to Fujiwara.

While you’d expect this to be the setup for some fighting in the streets, it’s actually just an excuse to get some Street Fighter characters walking around an animated recreation of the capital, learning about its past and its importance in the civic and political history of Japan.

Even when this short was dug up by Capcom, as a DVD bonus for Street Fighter’s 15th anniversary in Japan, it remained largely anonymous to Western fans of the series since it hadn’t been translated into English.

So a big thank you to SFII Yomigaeru Fujiwara-kyō, who having got hold of one of these DVDs, has gone and translated the entire thing into English so we can all enjoy it.

Which I sure did! The short is mostly educational, given that’s the reason it was made at all, but it’s also got some fantastic mid-90s animation reminiscent of the more famous Street Fighter II animated features.

You can check it out below. And if you’d like to see a more illustrative review of a Street Fighter II anime, you can check that out here.

Thanks Richmond!

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.