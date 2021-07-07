Bathe Yourself In The RGB Glow Of These Razer Deals

If you’re looking to give your gaming PC a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals running at the moment for its range of gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.

Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these accessories, others don’t particularly believe the hype. Credit where credit is due, however, because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.

A few of the highlight deals that are currently available include 46% off the Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch mechanical keyboard, which you can now grab for $119, down from $219.95. If you’re not a mechanical keyboard person, the Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB membrane keyboard is on sale for $84, which is almost a third off its usual $119.95 RRP.

In terms of mice deals, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is a pretty great gaming mouse, and you can’t really go past being able to snag one with a discount of just over $50. Same goes for the Razer Viper Mini, if you’re looking for something smaller.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset is also on sale for $89, so you can save an impressive $80.95 off its usual $169.95 price tag.

You can check more deals below.

