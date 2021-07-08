The MacBook Pro Touch Bar Is Probably Dead

Later this year it’s expected that Apple will release its new series of MacBook Pro. And it looks like it may yeet the infamous Touch Bar.

The new MacBook Pros are said to have the next generation of Apple Silicon processors, as well as a shiny new design. But one surprise rumour is that the Touch Bar will be replaced by a more regular row of functional keys.

As a reminder, the Touch Bar was first introduced to certain MacBook Pro models in 2016. It is an OLED touchscreen that sits about the MacBook Pro keyboard. Its dynamic controls offers users shortcuts relevant to what content is on the main screen. It also offers quick access to system level shortcuts.

It’s been controversial, to say the least. While it’s not universally hated like the butterfly keyboard seemed to be, not everyone liked it.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple is removing the Touch Bar from future upcoming MacBook Pro devices, despite it being the third largest use of OLED displays.

“Touch Bars continue to be the #3 application with a 18% unit share and 1.2% revenue share in Q1’21,” DSCC explains.

“We expect Touch Bars to be exceeded by tablets when Apple starts the adoption of the 10.9” AMOLED iPad. Further, our sources suggest that Apple may cancel the Touch Bar in the future.”

Other rumours about the upcoming lineup include a visible HDMI port, a USB-C/Thunderbolt port, two USB-C ports and an SD card slot.

This is not the first time that the death of the Touch Bar has been foreshadowed. Renowned Apple analysists Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have reported similar predictions.

And stolen Apple schematics from earlier in the year certainly seemed to confirm it.

While this doesn’t mean it’s definitely happening, these are some pretty solid leads so far. Still, we’ll see what happens later in the year.