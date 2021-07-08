See Games Differently

The MacBook Pro Touch Bar Is Probably Dead

5
Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 6 hours ago: July 8, 2021 at 5:00 pm -
Filed to:apple
macbook protouch bar
The MacBook Pro Touch Bar Is Probably Dead

Later this year it’s expected that Apple will release its new series of MacBook Pro. And it looks like it may yeet the infamous Touch Bar.

The new MacBook Pros are said to have the next generation of Apple Silicon processors, as well as a shiny new design. But one surprise rumour is that the Touch Bar will be replaced by a more regular row of functional keys.

As a reminder, the Touch Bar was first introduced to certain MacBook Pro models in 2016. It is an OLED touchscreen that sits about the MacBook Pro keyboard. Its dynamic controls offers users shortcuts relevant to what content is on the main screen. It also offers quick access to system level shortcuts.

It’s been controversial, to say the least. While it’s not universally hated like the butterfly keyboard seemed to be, not everyone liked it.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple is removing the Touch Bar from future upcoming MacBook Pro devices, despite it being the third largest use of OLED displays.

“Touch Bars continue to be the #3 application with a 18% unit share and 1.2% revenue share in Q1’21,” DSCC explains.

“We expect Touch Bars to be exceeded by tablets when Apple starts the adoption of the 10.9” AMOLED iPad. Further, our sources suggest that Apple may cancel the Touch Bar in the future.”

Other rumours about the upcoming lineup include a visible HDMI port, a USB-C/Thunderbolt port, two USB-C ports and an SD card slot.

This is not the first time that the death of the Touch Bar has been foreshadowed. Renowned Apple analysists Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have reported similar predictions.

And stolen Apple schematics from earlier in the year certainly seemed to confirm it.

While this doesn’t mean it’s definitely happening, these are some pretty solid leads so far. Still, we’ll see what happens later in the year.

 

 

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I really hope this isn’t true. The touch bar is essential for using Final Cut Pro and it provides easy access to VST controls in Logic. It would be a crying shame if they got rid of it without replacing it with something better.

    Function keys are for people who still unironically call Windows PCs “IBM compatible” and for no one else. They need to die.

    Reply

    • Sorry but it’s really not, having customers using FCP before and after it didn’t make any difference to their editing speed. You could get a panel controller and do everything on that a lot more accurately.

      Function keys are what you are using when you use the touchbar, just a touchscreen equivalent, it always baffled me why it was considered good to be ‘IBM compatible’ when IBM sucked at making PCs, the competing brands were so much more reliable even in the 80’s.

      Still I suppose it was a standard at least, Apple IIe vs IIc had massive compatibility problems with software during that same period.

      Reply

      • clearly he didnt mean it was literally impossible to use the program without it but HE finds the touch bar essential in how he likes it too function. Not sure how you think you can tell him, what he thinks is essential is wrong?

        Reply

  • Its a shame, I find it really useful on a daily basis. At least, all going well, my laptop still has a few good years of life in it.

    Reply

    • find a good repair shop and you should be able to keep the laptop going for decades. Macbook has a huge parts market.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.