Samsung’s 49-Inch Monster Monitor Has Returned

Samsung has just announced the details of the brand-new Odyssey Neo G9, and it looks incredible building on the legacy of last year’s G9 and G7.

Using similar Quantum Mini LED Technology to what’s used in some of Samsung’s high-end 2021 TVs, this curved monitor features an ultra-wide 32:9 display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits for — finally — proper HDR PC gaming.

This monitor is all about the colour, with 2,048 dimming zones and plenty of thin micro-layers of LEDs, the darker areas of the screen will look darker while all the other colours still pop. Although one should always be wary of quoted contrast ratios, because real-world conditions can vary so much, a maximum contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 still sounds pretty good.

It features a 240Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, a 1000R curvature — which is necessary for monitors this large if you don’t want to strain your neck checking the HUD.

As you’d expect from a monitor with this price premium, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports, G-SYNC Compatibility and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Australian Price, Release Date

Of course, it’s not a product for gamers without a futuristic design and RGB. So it has the aesthetic of a stormtrooper with Iron Man’s heart on the back, with a lighting system that can cycle through 52 colours and five lighting effect options. Using the CoreSync feature, you can sync those lights to match what’s happening on the screen, if that’s your bag.

Obviously, a monitor this big and fancy comes with a big and fancy price tag to match. The Odyssey Neo G9 will retail for $2,999 when it becomes available for pre-order on July 29 via Samsung website and in Harvey Norman. The Neo G9 will be available at retail from August 12.

Given just how many bells and whistles it has, and how much Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are going for, the price is actually pretty reasonable — especially if you’re in the market for proper HDR gaming monitors.

Update: Samsung’s initial release mentioned retailers would have the Neo G9 by August 9, but post-publication we’ve been told it will actually be available at retail from August 12.