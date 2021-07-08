See Games Differently

Free Up Some Space On Your PS5 With These Samsung Portable SSDs Deals

Image: Samsung
Having a spare portable drive that you can use for a quick backup is always a handy thing to have. You can currently grab a cracking deal for a range of Samsung’s fairly excellent portable SSDs.

While a hard disk drive will give you more space for a cheaper price, its mechanical nature means that it will wear down over time. That’s something you need to factor in if you’re going to be frequently moving a lot of files on and off your drive.

Mechanical HDDs are also much slower than SSDs when it comes to reading and writing speeds. If you’re looking to make some space on your PS5 or move some of your PS4 games over to your brand new console, you’ll want an SSD – unless you’re keen on waiting around while these chunky game files transfer.

Overall, you’re better off with a portable solid-state drive. It might cost you a bit more, especially if you need a larger sized one, but it’s well worth it in the long run.

What Samsung SSDs are currently on sale?

portable drive
Image: Samsung

The Samsung T7 portable SSD (1TB) is currently going for $212.09 over at Amazon. That’s a pretty decent pretty price, considering that other Australian electronic retailers, like JB Hi-FI, Bing Lee and The Good Guys, sell this portable SSD for up to $299.

If you are buying an SSD with the specific purpose of moving your PS4 and PS5 games around, this Samsung SSD is a pretty solid option. The Samsung T7 SSD has read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, all wrapped up in a slim aluminium package.

Even from a non-gaming perspective, this portable drive is a great options if your day-to-day life involves moving around a fair few photos and videos with chunky file sizes.

The Touch versions of the Samsung T7 SSDs are also on sale. These portable SSDs offer the same read and write speeds as the standard Samsung T7, but they also include fingerprint recognition for an extra layer of security.

You can grab a Samsung T7 Touch SSD with 1TB worth of storage for $249.99 (usually retails for around $339), a 2TB capacity drive for $549 (usually retails for up to $679) and a 500GB drive for $125.54 (usually retails for around $199).

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

  • I’m really struggling to see why one might waste more than three times as much cash on a removable SSD when it’s bandwidth limited by the cable connection, is never going to be more than occasional storage, and there is literally zero chance that a SSD will experience anything like the number of read/write cycles as might give it an edge over a traditional HDD for reliability. I mean, seriously, you’d have to be torrenting directly from the drive to make R/W cycles an issue.

    • 1. These are about 5 times faster transfer speeds than a HDD (100 ish mb/s vs 500 ish)
      2. These are way smaller and lighter than a portable HDD.
      3. These are much more durable, drop this out of your bag it wont matter – drop a hdd a couple of times and see how that works for ya.
      4. It’s not bandwidth limited by the cable connection, the drive inside these are actually a mSATA drive so the bandwidth limitations are internal SATA based limitations, not USB 3.1 limitations – USB 3.1 can go much faster than the SATA speeds.
      5. Why do you assume its only used for occasional storage? There are many use cases here it would be permanantly plugged in – like for insance for use with a mini PC or laptop that doesn’t have room for internal storage, or as a game drive on a Xbox or PlayStation.
      6. I torrent direct to one of these on my NUC media centre mini PC. I used to use a portable hdd but it kept getting read issues. I also use one on my Xbox for games.

