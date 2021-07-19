See Games Differently

Shang-Chi Actress Michelle Yeoh Provides New Details On Her Character

Valerie Complex

Published 2 hours ago: July 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm -
Filed to:abomination
Michelle Yeoh in Star Trek: Discovery (Image: CBS All-Access)

The reigning queen of martial arts cinema, Michelle Yeoh, has offered up some info on her role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

While expressing her excitement for being a part of the legacy of the MCU’s first Asian superhero film, Yeoh also told Collider some subtle details on her mysterious character Ying Nan. “We are so happy that we are having our first Asian superhero. And not just superhero but superheroines around him as well, and I am a guardian of a mythical city.”

The Star Trek: Discovery actress describes the journey of the main characters and the adversaries they have to face. “These young people come in, and they have to learn how to protect history, and to protect not just this world but the worlds that are around us from the demons that are locked away. So it’s magic, it’s reality, so many things happening, and it’s a lot of fun.”

The Shang-Chi movie trailer teases some cameos like Hulk villain The Abomination (Tim Roth) and Doctor Strange’s Wong (Benedict Wong).

In speaking about these character appearances, Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Rotten Tomatoes, “Some fans said, ‘This looks like a character they hadn’t seen in many years named The Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong. And I can say that the reason it looks like that is because that is Abomination fighting Wong.”

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as the hero, Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung as Wenwu/The Mandarin, and Fala Chen as Jiang Li.

The film releases in theatres this September!

