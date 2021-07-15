See Games Differently

Skyward Sword HD Amiibo Delay Means No Fast-Travel At Launch

Ethan Gach

Published 22 mins ago: July 16, 2021 at 7:45 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
amiibofimiiprincess zeldasingle player video gamesthe legend of zeldathe legend of zelda skyward sword hdvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanzeldazelda wii
Skyward Sword HD Amiibo Delay Means No Fast-Travel At Launch
Screenshot: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out tomorrow, but its accompanying Zelda & Loftwing amiibo will be missing for most players. Nintendo confirmed today that the toy, which unlocks fast-travel in the game, is facing a number of shipping delays that will keep it out of most people’s hands until August.

“The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure is currently impacted by unforeseen shipping delays,” a spokesperson for Nintendo told IGN. “As a result, only a small portion of the Zelda & Loftwing will be available on its scheduled July 16 launch date. Additional shipments are delayed until August. We will ship additional amiibo to retailers as soon as they arrive.”

The company didn’t say what the cause of the delays was, but it apparently won’t affect supplies of other amiibo figures.

Image: Nintendo / GameStop Image: Nintendo / GameStop

There’s been a ton of controversy around the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo in particular because of the special features it unlocks for players in the Skyward Sword HD remaster. Instead of having to arduously backtrack, as in the Wii version, touching the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo to the Switch teleports players back and forth between the sky and land (Loftwing is a giant blue bird). It even works inside dungeons, letting players return to the Bazaar in Skyloft to replenish supplies whenever they need.

It’s a big quality-of-life improvement, something Skyward Sword HD has a lot of, but for some reason this particular one was locked behind the $US25 ($34) collectible. Now it seems like many players willing to pay extra to unlock it will have to wait a while anyway. Maybe out of the goodness of their hearts, Nintendo’s developers will just go ahead and add proper fast travel in a future update.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.