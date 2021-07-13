The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword In Australia

While we wait for Breath of the Wild 2 to manifest, you can scratch your Legend of Zelda with the upcoming remaster of Skyward Sword for the Switch.

Announced back in February, and more recently shown off during Nintendo’s E3 presentation, this HD remake of the 2011 Wii title is set in the aerial kingdom of Skyloft. As always, you play as the hero Link who sets out to save Zelda when she’s kidnapped by a mysterious force and taken to the abandoned surface world beneath the clouds.

If you’re someone who is deeply invested in the Zelda timeline, Skyward Sword takes place first and features the creation of the Master Sword (among other things).

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be available from July 16. There’s also a new amiibo of Zelda and Loftwing, which you’ll need if you want to unlock the fast travel feature.

Here’s how you can grab a copy of the game while also saving yourself a few rupees.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword?

At full price, you’ll be paying $79.95 for Skyward Sword. However, a few Australian retailers are offering pre-orders for the title with a discount.

In terms of cheapest price, Amazon Australia is selling Skyward Sword for $66.78 with free shipping.

From there, Mighty Ape, Dick Smith and Kogan are all selling Skyward Sword for the slightly more expensive $67.

After that, The Gamesmen have it for $68, while JB Hi-Fi, Big W and Catch have it for $69. That’s not a huge price difference between the cheapest copies, so it really comes down to your personal preference for retailer.

Here’s every major retailer that you can currently pre-order Skyward Sword from:

If you’re someone who really loves Skyward Sword, Nintendo will also be releasing new Zelda-themed Joy-Cons alongside the games’ launch.