Sony Japan Recommends Two-Step Sign-in After PSN Account Takeovers

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: July 14, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Sony Japan Recommends Two-Step Sign-in After PSN Account Takeovers
Setting up two-factor authentication on the PSN. (Image: Sony)

While two-factor authentictaion is not new to the PlayStation Network, today the official Ask PlayStation Japanese Twitter account recommended the verification progress be used for logging in.

As website Game Impress Watch reports, there have been “many reports” from users of accounts being taken over in Japan. Therefore, Sony Japan is advising that two-factor be enabled.

Sony provided a screenshot of the two-factor sign-up page as well as a link for more information. (You can read the English version of the page right here.)

Sony confirmed that the PlayStation Network was getting two-factor back in 2016 and rolled the feature out to users. Microsoft, however, had already launched the extra security step back in 2013.

