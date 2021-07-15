Square Enix Doesn’t Rule Out Final Fantasy X-3

Final Fantasy X-2 was originally released way back in 2003, but that doesn’t mean a sequel to the iconic PlayStation 2 game is impossible.

When speaking with Weekly Famitsu, producer Yoshinori Kitase, director Motomu Toriyama, writer Kazushige Nojima, and character designer Tetsuya Nomura were interviewed for Final Fantasy X’s 20th anniversary.

The publication inquired about the story’s continuation, mentioning the Final Fantasy X-2 follow-ups, Final Fantasy X-2.5 Eien no Daisho (The Price of Eternity), a novel published in 2013 that picks up after FFX-2, and Final Fantasy X Will, an audio drama set after FFX-2.5.

“In the past, there was a time where there were indications that, perhaps, we might make FFX-3,” explained Nojima.

“There was a little of that kind of momentum,” agreed Kitase.

Both Final Fantasy X-2.5 Eien no Daisho and Final Fantasy X Will were written by Kazushige Nojima, who penned Final Fantasy X and X-2, underscoring the idea that Square Enix wanted the world of FFX to continue. (Nojima also wrote Final Fantasy VII and returned to work on Final Fantasy VII Remake.)

According to Nojima, as there was already the novelization, a plot connecting Final Fantasy X-3 was written. “That didn’t become a novel due to circumstances, and instead was released to the public as the Will audio drama.” This is why, Nojima continues, that the novel was called 2.5.

Weekly Famitsu asked what the likelihood of Final Fantasy X-3 being made was, and from the sound of it, Square Enix isn’t ruling that out completely.

“If there’s going to be a Final Fantasy X-3, then, for the time being, we do have the synopsis Nojima wrote,” said Nomura, adding that both 2.5 and Will are based on that. “It is currently on ice, but the concept itself does exist.”

“The possibility is not zero,” FFX-2 director Toriyama chimed in. “But first, we’re not done making FFVII Remake, so we’re not in a position to talk about that just yet.” Toriyama is a co-director on Final Fantasy VII Remake, and we can expect more entries in the series.

So, that’s certainly not a hard no from Square Enix! But if it does get the green light, don’t expect FFX-3 anytime soon.