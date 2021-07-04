Sunday Comics: First Time Online…

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics.
Image: See Below
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 1. Read more of Corpse Run.
Image: See Below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 28. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 28. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 30. Read more of Double XP.
Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 1. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 2. Read more of Penny Arcade.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in