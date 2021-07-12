See Games Differently

New World Of Warcraft Cinematic Leaves Sylvanas Windrunner’s Fate In The Balance

Published 1 hour ago: July 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm -
blizzardshadowlandssylvanas windrunnerwarcraftworld of warcraftwowwow cinematic
Image: World of Warcraft / Blizzard

The cinematic for the latest World of Warcraft: Shadowlands raid is here and fans are in two minds about the fate of iconic villain Sylvanas Windrunner.

Sylvanas, World of Warcraft embodiment of gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss has been wreaking havoc on the game’s storyline for the last few expansions. In that time, she’s committed her fair share of crimes including inciting a major war with the Alliance, killing Horde leader Varok Saurfang, kidnapping and torturing the leaders of both factions and even burning down the iconic giant tree in Teldrassil.

To put it simply, she’s done some petty bad shit in her efforts to gather souls for the Jailer in recent years.

But a new cinematic for the Sanctum of Domination raid has opened a whole new can of worms.

kotaku spoiler warning

As you’d expect, the cinematic kicks off with the Jailer and Sylvanas being victorious. But when the Jailer gets too cocky and starts to boast about how everyone will serve him, Sylvanas decides she’s having none of it and shoots him.

“I will never serve,” she declares.

The Jailer then releases the chains on Jaina Proudmore, Thrall and Bolvar before leaving with the Arbiter’s sigil and Anduin in tow.

But the question now: what happens to Sylvanas?

In the final few moments of the cinematic, we can see her eyes glow blue again – signalling that the Jailer has given her back the other half of her soul, which he has presumably been holding since her death.

So now we know Sylvanas is refusing to serve anyone (despite the fact that she happily served the Jailer like a waitress for years), and has regained control of her full soul. But considering all of the pain and suffering she has caused in recent expansions, the real question is whether or not people will be willing to forgive her.

Obviously, the Sylvanas stans went wild for the news, and rightfully so.

Meanwhile, those who aren’t too fond of her didn’t love the fact that WoW is trying to make us pity her after everything she’s done.

Love her or hate her, Sylvanas isn’t going anywhere.

About the Author

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

  • I haven’t heard a single good thing about this predictable twist – that Sylvanas was a good guy all along. What happened to all of Blizzard’s writers before 2010? When you compare SC, D1/2 and WC3 to SC2 and everything that came after it, the difference is like night and day.

