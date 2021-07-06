See Games Differently

The Art Of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Published 15 hours ago: July 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm
The Art Of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
Image: Moon Studios

Ori and the Blind Forest stunned when it first released, with a whimsical art style that was memorable and unique. Unsurprisingly, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is just as beautiful.

Below you’ll find a selection of concept art from developer Moon Studios that illuminates the world of Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

ori concept art This concept art depicts Kwolok, a helpful NPC known as the Lord of the Marsh. He dwells in Kwolok’s Marsh, a key location in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)
ori concept art This concept art depicts the Luma Pools, which connect to The Wellspring in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)
ori concept art This concept art depicts a mysterious creature known as a Mora. (Image: Moon Studios)
ori concept art This concept art depicts Opher, a monkey-like vendor that teaches Ori new moves in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)
This concept art depicts a frozen moment from the prologue of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now on PC, Xbox and through Xbox Game Pass.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

