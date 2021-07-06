The Art Of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Ori and the Blind Forest stunned when it first released, with a whimsical art style that was memorable and unique. Unsurprisingly, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is just as beautiful.

Below you’ll find a selection of concept art from developer Moon Studios that illuminates the world of Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Has The Best Promo: Real Bonsai Trees Xbox is no stranger to weird marketing gimmicks - the Xbox Onesie most of all - but for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the company has actually come up with the best idea: bonsai trees. Read more

Damn, Ori And The Blind Forest Is So Beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest is a pretty good video game! But we're not here today to talk about the game. We're here today to look at the gorgeous art that went into making it. Read more

This concept art depicts Kwolok, a helpful NPC known as the Lord of the Marsh. He dwells in Kwolok’s Marsh, a key location in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)

This concept art depicts the Luma Pools, which connect to The Wellspring in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)

This concept art depicts a mysterious creature known as a Mora. (Image: Moon Studios)

This concept art depicts Opher, a monkey-like vendor that teaches Ori new moves in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)

This concept art depicts a frozen moment from the prologue of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now on PC, Xbox and through Xbox Game Pass.