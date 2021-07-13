Click Frenzy Julove Has Deals On The Switch Lite, Laptops And More

It’s once again time for another round of huge sales with Click Frenzy Julove.

This online shopping event will officially kick off at 7pm (AEST) today and will be running until midnight Thursday, July 15. Within this 53 hour period, there will be over 1,000 deals available, including Click Frenzy Julove exclusive offers from major brands and retailers.

To help you sort through this avalanche of bargains, we’ve put together a shortlist of the best deals and discounts that are available during Click Frenzy Julove. With the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need.

Check out some of the best PC and tech deals below. These deals won’t be live until 7pm, but you can bookmark them now.

Don’t want to wait? You can get access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event official starts by signing up for a free Click Frenzy account here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Click Frenzy Julove Computer Deals

Acer : Save up to 40% off selected laptops.

: Save up to 40% off selected laptops. Catch: The online retailer is offering up to 40% off brands like Garmin, Blaupunkt, Acer and more.

The online retailer is offering up to 40% off brands like Garmin, Blaupunkt, Acer and more. Centre Com: Up to 40% off tech and computers.

Up to 40% off tech and computers. Click Central: Up to 44% off laptops and tablets, along with up to 50% off laptop accessories.

Up to 44% off laptops and tablets, along with up to 50% off laptop accessories. Norton: Save up to $95 off on an antivirus subscription.

Click Frenzy JuLove Tech Deals

Centre Com: Big savings of up to 40% off gaming gear.

Big savings of up to 40% off gaming gear. LG: Save up to 15% off LG OLED B1 and NANO77 TVs, up to 15% off LG TV and soundbar bundles, and great deals on selected home appliances – including washing machines, dishwashers, and fridges.

Save up to 15% off LG OLED B1 and NANO77 TVs, up to 15% off LG TV and soundbar bundles, and great deals on selected home appliances – including washing machines, dishwashers, and fridges. Target: The Nintendo Switch Lite is on sale for $289, down from $329.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is on sale for $289, down from $329. Tech-Store Co: Up to 80% off its range of electronics and appliances.

Click Frenzy Julove Headphone Deals