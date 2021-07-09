The Witcher 3 Will Get Free DLC Inspired By The Netflix Show

Announced today, The Witcher 3 will be getting new free DLC inspired by the popular Netflix show as part of the next-gen upgrade coming later this year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix ???? More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

The next-gen port of The Witcher 3 was first announced in September of last year. The upgraded version will include ray tracing and faster load times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content. CD Projekt Red is also working with fans and modders to bring some popular community enhancements and improvements to the next-gen version, too.

But this new port ain’t just a nicer, faster-looking upgraded version of The Witcher 3. The DLC will include items and content based on the Netflix show, something fans have requested since it first premiered back in 2019. But the Polish developer didn’t provide any further details, like what that content will actually consist of. Will we get an elaborate musical number featuring the classic “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher?” One can only hope.

In 2015, CD Projekt Red also added more than a dozen free pieces of DLC ranging from new quests to cosmetic items. Some of them were good. Some were terrible. We ranked them all.

We did learn, however, that the Netflix show’s highly-anticipated second season will premiere this December. On top of the new season of Witcher on Netflix, the franchise has a new mobile game coming out soon, a board game via Kickstarter, and an animated movie.

There is so much new and upcoming Witcher-related media that Netflix and CD Projekt Red teamed up to hold the first-ever WitcherCon. July 9 marked the first day of the event, which runs through tomorrow. So I expect even more Witcher content will be dropped upon us all, like coins tossed to a quiet, brooding Witcher. Perhaps sitting in a tub. I hear they do that a lot.