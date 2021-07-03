The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is Out July 21

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, that odd-looking mobile game set in the Witcher universe and which looks heavily inspired by Pokémon GO, is coming out July 21 on Android and iOS.

First announced back in August 2020, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a mobile game that features augmented reality gameplay. After downloading the app, folks will head out and explore the real world, looking for monsters to hunt. So it’s like Pokémon GO but with more swords and griffins.

The new release date was announced in a short trailer put out by Polish developer Spokko. The studio is working with CD Projekt Red to create the AR game. While this new game is set in the same world as the other Witcher games, don’t expect to meet Geralt while out and about at your local mall or Taco Bell. According to the official website for the mobile game, it’s set “…long before the time of Geralt of Rivia.” But maybe you can still find a nice bathtub out there, waiting for a tired Witcher?

In The Witcher: Monster Slayer, players will have to track monsters around their local area, then fight them in combat while taking advantage of different weather and time of day bonuses. As far as I can tell you can’t play Gwent in Monster Slayer. Sorry.

For Witcher fans craving more Witcher-related content, you can always check out WitcherCon. This is the first offical convention dedicated to the popular media franchise that now comprises mutliple games, books and a popular Netflix show. (Oh and a song people really, really like…) That WitcherCon event starts on July 9. It sounds like we can expect some more information about Witcher: Monster Slayer at the event too.

There’s also even MORE Witcher content in the works. Netflix has a prequel series in developement that is set 1,200 years before the events of the main show. It will detail how all these Witcher folks came to be. Netflix also has a animated movie in the works, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will tell the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor

Is that too much Witcher-related media? Perhaps. But folks really did like that “Toss A Coin” song. I get it.