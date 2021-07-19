This Week In Games: Pokemon Unite & Cris Tales

July’s really heating up. While this week isn’t as stacked as what’s coming at the backend of the month, the next 7 days still has a lot to enjoy, starting with Pokemon Unite and the gorgeous Cris Tales.

The stunning time-bending RPG, which took inspiration from real-life Colombian landmarks for its scenery, is out this week. The JRPG-inspired indie has stood out with its art style from the day it was announced, so it’ll be good to see how the rest of the gameplay holds up when it drops on July 20. (It’ll be an Xbox Game Pass game, too.) But Cris Tales isn’t alone in the pretty indie department. Death’s Door, the next game from the makers of Titan Souls, launches tomorrow as well. Don’t forget AR Witcher too — Witcher: Monster Slayer officially launches later this week, although Australians have had access to a beta for a while.

And that’s just the start of a super packed week. The wild Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed drops on July 21, the farmland life of Sims 4: Cottage Living, and the release of Orcs Must Die! 3 on platforms that aren’t Google Stadia. Also: the Pokemon MOBA is finally here, albeit only on the Switch for now.

Lots to kick on with, then. Here’s the leaderboard for the next seven days:

Pokemon Unite | Switch

Death’s Door | PC, Xbox

Cris Tales | PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4, PS5

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector | PC

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed | Switch, PC

The Witcher: Monster Slayer | iOS, Android

Sims 4: Cottage Living | PC, PS4, Xbox

Last Stop | PC, Xbox, Switch

Orcs Must Die! 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox

Where The Snow Settles | Xbox

Noosphere | PC

Song of Farca | PC

Mini Motorways | PC

Rogue Company | PC (Steam)

FATAL TWELVE | Switch

Small but powerful little list, especially for JRPG or Pokemon fans. Let’s begin, however, by stepping back into the world of Warhammer and the turn-based strategy of Battlesector.

Lots to enjoy there. And even if nothing takes your fancy, there’s plenty of good games on sale right now — and a lot of games just around the corner. (Seriously next week is going to be loaded: The Forgotten City, Flight Simulator on consoles, The Ascent, NEO: The World Ends With You, Chernobylite, NiER on phones, Tribes of Midgard, Samurai Warriors 5, hell, even a new Contra.)

See anything you like this week?