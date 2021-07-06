See Games Differently

Ubisoft Screws Up DRM Servers, Then Somehow Makes Things Worse

Might & Magic X - Legacy (Image: Ubisoft)

Last month, Ubisoft decided to end online support for a bunch of older games, but in doing so also brought down the DRM servers for Might and Magic X – Legacy, meaning players couldn’t access the game’s singleplayer content or DLC.

As Eurogamer report fans were not happy, having to cobble together an unofficial workaround to be able to continue playing past a certain point in the singleplayer, but instead of Ubisoft taking the intervening weeks to release something official to fix this, or reversing their original move to shut down the game’s DRM servers, they’ve decided to do something else.

They have simply removed the game for sale on Steam. If you visit the game’s Steam page now, you’re greeted with the message:

Notice: At the request of the publisher, Might & Magic X – Legacy is no longer available for sale on Steam.

So now any prospective new players can’t get the game, and anyone else with an existing copy…still can’t play it properly, as even using the fan-made workaround, the game’s bonus content remains inaccessible.

Players are now understandably pissed, taking to the game’s Steam reviews to leave messages like:

“Doesn’t work anymore. Ubisoft refuses to fix the game. Pathetic.”

“Ubisoft took my money then shut it down.”

“This is theft, and if Steam and the relevant governments are fine about it, it’s legal theft. I will never purchase anything from Ubisoft anymore on principle, even if they decide to try and do something about this mess.”

“Unfortunately, Ubisoft decided to geld the game, and it’s impossible to access a significant part of it anymore, so I can’t recommend purchasing it. F*** this company with a pineapple for their mistreatment of the “Might and Magic” franchise.”

And

“Ubisoft can go f**k themselves.”

The game has also been removed from Ubisoft’s own shopfront.

Comments

    • It just feels this is something archaic that should’ve been done away with over a decade ago, that people still adhere to using despite *knowing* better…

      Reply

    • I think my favourite version of DRM is when the Dev leaks a ‘special’ version on torrent sites that isn’t playable and has info that identifies the person as a thief when they complain about it. Personally I’d prefer one that bricked their machines, but you can’t win them al.

      Reply

  • Avast me hearties! Ye salty dogs have the power – nay, DUTY – to belay the scurvy landlubbers’ DRM.

    Reply

  • Been a while but I’ve always put Ubisoft as a money farming/DLC gimmick, given that AC and Anno were purchasable though Steam but the game access and its DLC is locked behind the ubi app, and yet ubi don’t support purchases though any other client.

    Reply

  • “I will never purchase anything from Ubisoft anymore on principle.”

    It took THIS to make that decision? I pulled the pin on Ubi when they started making the same game with a different skin for every. Single. Game.

    So much talent, so little ambition.

    Reply

  • I bought the game at EBs many many years ago… I guess I’m never going to get to play it now. Darn procrastination!

    I think this goes unde the DiGItaL FuTUre to use another poster’s style guide.

    Reply
Show more comments

