Ubisoft Unveils Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, Sounds A Bit Like Overwatch

The debut video for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, announced today for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and streaming services, describes the upcoming free-to-play 6v6 first-person shooter as “fast-paced fire-fights meet punk-rock mosh pit.” That Tom Clancy game universe keeps getting weirder and weirder.

Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco under the leadership of Call of Duty veteran Mark Rubin, XDefiant looks to be taking place in the less tactical, more run-and-gun corner of the Tom Clancy gameverse. Players form teams of six colourful combatants known as “Defiants” and do battle in locations inspired by decades of Tom Clancy video games. These Defiants belong to factions, which are also inspired by Clancy games. Initial factions include Wolves (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell), and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy’s The Division), with more planned as the service game evolves. I’ve got my fingers crossed for H.A.W.X. and EndWar regiments.

Tom Clancy’s Purple Background. (Screenshot: Ubisoft)

Looking at the screenshots and the initial trailer, while some of the outfits are giving me a Splinter Cell sort of vibe with those signature night vision goggles, I’m not seeing a lot of Tom Clancy in this. The official announcement reads: “XDefiant will immerse players at the forefront of the Tom Clancy universe at iconic locations in the throes of technicolor chaos.” It almost sounds like it’s saying this is a Tom Clancy game for players who aren’t all that into Tom Clancy games. Which is good, as I am not. Consider me intrigued.

It’s also interesting to see a new, high-profile online shooter featuring six-on-six battles so soon after Blizzard broke the news that Overwatch 2 would be dropping down to two teams of five. Though aimed at both pro and casual players, XDefiant could be a great place for Overwatch teams that just can’t bear to lose their sixth teammate.

PC players eager to get their hands on this oddly colourful Tom Clancy joint can register at the XDefiant website for a chance to be included in the initial playtest, which launches on August 5. Console, Stadia, and Amazon Luna players will have to wait their turn.