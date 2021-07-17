Warframe Will Get Cross-Play And Cross-Save Support Later This Year

Today, Digital Extremes announced during TennoCon 2021 that its popular online shooter Warframe will get full cross-play and cross-save support later this year, letting space ninjas take their characters across PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One seamlessly.

The big news, revealed at the top of the live stream, was that Warframe will finally get true, cross-save, and cross-play support, something fans have been asking requesting for years. In a press release, Digital Extremes explained the decision to add these features to the eight-year-old shooter.

“Community is incredibly important to us,” said Sheldon Carter, chief operating officer at Digital Extremes. “Opening up cross-play and cross-save is just one of many more efforts we’ll take on to bring more players together including extending Warframe’s fast, fluid, action combat experience to other global gaming platforms.”

During the TennoLive video stream, Digital Extremes also teased that a version of Warframe is currently in development for mobile devices too. No more details about this port were shared at the event.

The devs showcased a small bit of gameplay live on the stream showing how folks on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile will be able to easily group up and play together in all previously released Warframe content.

Screenshot: Digital Extremes / Twitch

Digital Extremes explained that this was the most requested feature by the community by a long, long shot and the team was excited to finally show it off.

Warframe’s next major, free update, The New War, was shown off today during this event. Digital Extremes showed off gameplay of the new update. No specific date was given for when this next update, pitting players against a big, bad enemy know as the Sentients, will be released. The current release window is later this year.

