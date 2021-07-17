Warframe’s Next Big Update Will Release Simultaneously On All Platforms Later This Year

Digital Extremes revealed the first real look at Warframe’s next major expansion, The New War during TennoCon 2021. This new free expansion will force Tenno (aka space ninjas) across the Origin System to unite to defeat an evil force known as the Sentients. And for the first time, this update will launch simultaneously across all systems.

After eight years, Warframe’s players are facing an old enemy: The Sentients. This is an artificial race of beings who were previously the main enemies of the Orokin during the Old War. Now they are back, hence the name of this expansion, The New War. Clever!

The New War expansion will let fans play, for the first time ever in a quest, as Corpus Engineer Veso, Grineer Soldier Kahl-175, and Dax warrior Teshin. (I don’t play Warframe enough to know who these folks are but Veso is a fun name to say. Veso. VESO.) Digital Extremes even showed off some of this multiple-character-action during the big gameplay reveal.

During the stream, the devs explained that this update will not just look forward, but also back at the past of the universe, even showing the origins of the Tenno themselves.

To mirror the narrative arc of all the Tenno coming together to defeat the Sentients, Digital Extremes announced that is uniting players across all platforms via cross-play and cross-save later this year. It also showed off an in development mobile port too. And, starting with this New War update, all future updates will launch on all platforms at the same time.

Here’s how Digital Extremes describes the state of Warframe in the run-up to The New War update:

With Earth’s mightiest bastion, Cetus, burning and the pride of the Corpus fleet lying in ruins, the combined strength of the Tenno and their allies might be the key to this new war.﻿

The devs called it their biggest and most expansive questline ever during a live demo of the new update. Development on the expansion was slowed by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. It was first announced back in 2019, something the devs joked about during TennoLive.

Sadly, during the live stream, Warframe suffered major server issues due to the unexpected volume of players logging on to play the game and take part in a limited-time Relay Event which featured some new content. In fact, some of the devs involved in the live stream were, in real-time, monitoring the server issues and apologised to fans who had logged on and were unable to play in the event. Servers, they always fail when you need them the most!

