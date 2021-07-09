What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Well, a lot of bloody video games as it turns out.

Sydney’s lockdown has been extended to 2020-esque levels, so this weekend is going to be a lot of virtual escapism for those within the Greater Sydney area. It’s helpful then, in a bizarre sort of way, that Steam and other retailers just finished a massive sale.

I’ve got a few games on the list that I wanted to knock out, as well as a bunch I’d picked up from the thousand-plus bundle for Palestinian Aid. One of those games is Sky Rogue, a roguelite shooter that looks like a more modern Star Fox with some trappings from Ace Combat. It’s been in development for a while, and only came out of Early Access last year.

Another game, also part of the same bundle, is the DOS game SlipSpeed. I’ve written about this before, but the itch.io bundle included the full version of SlipSpeed — only the demo was available prior. It’s a top-down racer which scratches the Micro Machines/Wipeout itch really well, so that should be fun for at least an hour or two.

On top of that, some friends of mine have been looking for more co-op adventures to knock out. Risk of Rain 2 is something that’s been sitting on the list for a while, and I’ve always wanted to spend more time with Alien Swarm and SYNTHETIK, which looks right up my alley.

What are you playing this weekend?