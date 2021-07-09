See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

8
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 3 hours ago: July 9, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Sky Rogue

Well, a lot of bloody video games as it turns out.

Sydney’s lockdown has been extended to 2020-esque levels, so this weekend is going to be a lot of virtual escapism for those within the Greater Sydney area. It’s helpful then, in a bizarre sort of way, that Steam and other retailers just finished a massive sale.

I’ve got a few games on the list that I wanted to knock out, as well as a bunch I’d picked up from the thousand-plus bundle for Palestinian Aid. One of those games is Sky Rogue, a roguelite shooter that looks like a more modern Star Fox with some trappings from Ace Combat. It’s been in development for a while, and only came out of Early Access last year.

Another game, also part of the same bundle, is the DOS game SlipSpeed. I’ve written about this before, but the itch.io bundle included the full version of SlipSpeed — only the demo was available prior. It’s a top-down racer which scratches the Micro Machines/Wipeout itch really well, so that should be fun for at least an hour or two.

On top of that, some friends of mine have been looking for more co-op adventures to knock out. Risk of Rain 2 is something that’s been sitting on the list for a while, and I’ve always wanted to spend more time with Alien Swarm and SYNTHETIK, which looks right up my alley.

What are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Finally upgraded my PC from a 2011 AMD chip to a 2020 Intel chip and I’m luxuriating in how well everything is running. I want to try everything! (Particularly Cyberpunk now I can go all out with the Raytracing)

    … but I’ll probably end up playing ME2LE instead!

    Reply

  • I’m at the point where I’m looking for a new game but while I’m making the decision I’ll be finally playing through the 4th Uncharted game.
    Haven’t had a chance to check out the Sisters of Parvos update for Warframe yet.

    On a side note, my partner is playing Genshin Impact and it doesn’t look as awful as I had thought so I might give that a whirl.

    Reply

    • The gacha aspect of getting playable characters is what put me off Genshin. Getting half a dozen Barbara’s on everyone else’s banner did it for me.

      Reply

      • Yeah, watching her open a box of weapons with multiples certainly didn’t appeal to me.
        (The setting certainly did though)

        Reply

        • to be fair you can totally finish the current main story line with just the 4 starting characters. it just takes more effort. the gatcha characters are naturally more shiny and (more importantly) deals more dmg (usually)

          Reply

  • I will be playing the Watch Dogs Legion’s new Bloodlines DLC.
    The most challenging part of the DLC is changing playstyles due to the lack of facehugger robot 😛

    Reply

  • more of Divinity OS 1 with a mate, really enjoying the story so far. its got me pretty excited for 2.
    picked up Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord on the Steam sale also, keen to dig into it.
    and finally some SuperMetroid to warm up before the new one comes out

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.