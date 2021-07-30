See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

6
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 22 hours ago: July 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Relic Entertainment

Ordinarily projecting what you’d play over a weekend would be easy, especially with the increasingly restrictive lockdown measures in Sydney. However, there’s a few things holding me up on that front.

The original plan — besides finally rolling some new Ascent characters with friends — would be to spend some more time with an early build of Company of Heroes 3. It’s a game I’ve had access to for a little bit, and while I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve seen so far it’s also super early days. There’s a lot of placeholder assets, optimisation quirks and bits and pieces that need ironing out. Which is all fine for a game in an early alpha state. But I want to mess around with a few more things before putting some impressions out there.

Of course, I might not be playing anything at all. My mother has been exceptionally sick — as in, this might be the last few days/weeks. Service NSW was kind enough to confirm that I had an exemption to visit them, although due to not owning a car, some major transitions internally and some other things I can’t really get into, it’s not practical for me to stay with my parents for a couple of weeks. So it’s this weird thing where I’m calling every day, seeing how they’re going, waiting a little on edge to find out when it might be time to drop everything.

Not really something I’d wish on anyone.

So that’s really the game I guess I’m playing this weekend and every day for the next little while: The Anxiety Game. Definitely wouldn’t recommend. But amongst all of that, I might get some more time in The AscentGTFO or Company of Heroes. But we’ll see.

What are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Grounded it’s free to play for this weekend only on Steam! The event ends on August 2nd.

    Its a sandbox survival game about kids being shrunk and lost in the backyard fighting insects and spiders.

    Reply

  • That’s an unimaginably tough situation Alex. Wish you and your family all the very best. Take care of yourself and talk to people a lot.

    Reply

  • Starting ME3LE. Last time I played 3 was around the Extended Ending DLC came out so it’ll be my first time through the Citadel DLC.

    I actually liked the multiplayer in 3 (except the loot box aspect) and the Datapad app was loads of fun.

    Reply

  • Ive been playing the old ratchet and clank games. Currently up to the third.
    I still dont know why they changed the hacking mechanic in every game, its bizarre, it also got WORSE with every game.

    Reply

  • that’s a rough situation with your family Alex. I wish you and your family all the best.

    I saw Marvel Avengers is having free weekend so I grabbed it, otherwise I’m almost done with the NG+ of Scarlet Nexus

    Reply

  • Sorry to hear that Alex. I went through something similar with both my parents a few years ago, though without COVID and lockdowns. That must make a scary, stressful time even harder. Best wishes to everyone involved.

    This weekend is largely New World Beta and a new AC Valhalla play though leading into Francia.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.