What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Ordinarily projecting what you’d play over a weekend would be easy, especially with the increasingly restrictive lockdown measures in Sydney. However, there’s a few things holding me up on that front.

The original plan — besides finally rolling some new Ascent characters with friends — would be to spend some more time with an early build of Company of Heroes 3. It’s a game I’ve had access to for a little bit, and while I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve seen so far it’s also super early days. There’s a lot of placeholder assets, optimisation quirks and bits and pieces that need ironing out. Which is all fine for a game in an early alpha state. But I want to mess around with a few more things before putting some impressions out there.

Of course, I might not be playing anything at all. My mother has been exceptionally sick — as in, this might be the last few days/weeks. Service NSW was kind enough to confirm that I had an exemption to visit them, although due to not owning a car, some major transitions internally and some other things I can’t really get into, it’s not practical for me to stay with my parents for a couple of weeks. So it’s this weird thing where I’m calling every day, seeing how they’re going, waiting a little on edge to find out when it might be time to drop everything.

Not really something I’d wish on anyone.

So that’s really the game I guess I’m playing this weekend and every day for the next little while: The Anxiety Game. Definitely wouldn’t recommend. But amongst all of that, I might get some more time in The Ascent, GTFO or Company of Heroes. But we’ll see.

What are you playing this weekend?