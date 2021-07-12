What’s Your Favourite Game On Every Console You’ve Owned?

I was talking to a friend the other day about how God of War 3 was absolutely groundbreaking on the PS3, which got me thinking back to a great post from a few years ago.

As we did last time, the rules are pretty straightforward. What consoles have you owned, and what’s been your favourite game for each of those consoles? This is console only, so PCs aren’t included — I think the generational nature of PCs makes more sense to give that its own article.

The games don’t have to be exclusive to that particular console. It’s down to your history with the games! If you really loved a multi-plat title on a particular console because that’s what you owned at the time, then that’s your favourite.

Let’s begin!

Game Boy: NBA Jam Tournament Edition (Fun fact: this version of NBA Jam was made by the Victorians at Torus Games!)

Nintendo DS Lite: Hotel Dusk: Room 215

Nintendo Wii: Wii Tennis

PlayStation 3: Uncharted 2

Xbox 360: Assassin’s Creed 2

PlayStation 4: Destiny: Rise of Iron

Xbox One: Ori and the Blind Forest

PlayStation 5: Returnal

Xbox Series X: Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Nintendo Switch: Slay the Spire

My family wasn’t that well off as a kid, so a Game Boy (courtesy of a pirate’s market in Singapore, I’m told) was the best we had for a long time. And being a programmer, my Dad was much more into older PCs, so I’ve got a lot more memories with those growing up.

But what about yourselves — what was your favourite game on every console you’ve ever owned?