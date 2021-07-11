When The BBC First Met Grand Theft Auto

Almost 25 years ago, a small studio in London was working on what would become one of the largest gaming franchises in the world: Grand Theft Auto. The BBC toured Rockstar games around the time of the game’s development, and that footage has since resurfaced online.

The six minute-long interview showcases some alpha footage of GTA 1 and some of behind-the-scenes development, like the motion capture process, what the Rockstar London offices were like at the time, legions of CRT monitors, large maps of what the city would be like, and more.

#OnThisDay 1996: Rory Cellan-Jones was busy distracting the developers of a new game called Grand Theft Auto. GTA didn't ship in 1996. Thanks Rory. pic.twitter.com/SihuPGhKgE — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) May 16, 2019

