Everything We Know About Amazon’s New World MMO

Amazon’s New World has caught everyone by surprise to be one of the anticipated games of 2021. Set on the island of Aeternum and with its release date nearing, New World is an open-world MMO that will pit players against supernatural forces and one another.

While on Aeternum, your goal is to explore the island and increase the reputation of your chosen faction by completing expeditions and quests, all while surviving an evil supernatural force known as “Corrupted.”

Here’s everything you need to know about New World before it launches.

New World: Release date and price

The New World’s Australian release date is set for August 31, so we’ve got about a month to wait until we can play it. However, if you preorder the game now you’ll be granted access to the closed beta, which opened on July 20.

The game is currently available to purchase from Steam, with the standard edition going for $56.95, while a deluxe edition will set you back $69.95.

The deluxe edition comes with a Woodsman armour skin, a Woodsman hatchet skin, a Mastiff house pet, a Rock/Paper/Scissors emote set and a digital artbook for the game.

If you preorder either edition of the game, you’ll receive bonus content that includes Isabella’s amulet, a unique “Expedition One” display title, a fist bump emote and three unique guild crests.

New World: Minimum and recommended specs

So what kind of hardware do you need under your gaming rig’s hood to run this new MMO? According to Steam, these are the minimum specs required for New World:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz

: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 50GB required

Steam also has a list of recommended PC specs for running The New World:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core™ i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core™ i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 50GB required

New World: Combat

Despite being an MMO, New World‘s combat system breaks from the genre’s traditions.

New World features no auto-locked targeting during combat, meaning that it’s crucial you get your positioning, timing, and aim right to deal the most amount of damage possible. Your timing when it comes to dodging and blocking will also play an important role during combat in New World.

When in combat, you’ll have access to traditional weapons like swords, rapiers, hatchets, spears, great axes, war hammers, bows, and muskets, along with magical weapons like a fire staff, life staff, and ice gauntlets.

Players can only have two weapons equipped at a time, with the second weapon slot locked until you reach level 5.

New World: Classes

In a surprise move, considering its genre, New World doesn’t have a class system. Instead, players are encouraged to build and customise their characters however they want.

To do this, players need to level up to unlocked points that can be used to increase personal attributes – Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Focus, and Constitution.

You’ll also be able to increase your mastery of certain weapons and trade skills, depending on how frequently you use them. As per the genre, you’ll level up your character by completing quests and expeditions, killing mobs, and by gathering and crafting materials.

Players will be required to pick the faction that they wish to join, which includes the military force of the Marauders, the secretive Syndicate, or the religious fanatics of the Covenant. Aligning yourself with one of these factions will determine who you’ll face off against in PvP settings, while also giving you perks when in settlements or territories that are controlled by your faction.

New World: Dungeons

New World doesn’t have dungeons, it has “expeditions” – but a dungeon by any other name is still a dungeon.

These PvE scenarios will pit a group of 3 to 5 players against Corrupted forces, which will reward them with loot and gear unique to that experience.

You’ll also be able to take on missions after joining a faction. Outside of PvE encounters, New World will have PvP-focused battles, like Outpost Rush. Located in a primordial river basin, Outpost Rush will set two factions of 20 players each against one another, with the aim of gaining control of strongholds and strategic resources.

New World: Endgame

So far, there’s hasn’t been a clear picture of what New World‘s endgame fully looks like. However, there have been a few previews of expeditions that are designed for level 60 characters shown over the last few months.

In a production update from February, Amazon Games previewed “Ebonscale Reach”, an endgame zone that is home to an exiled empress and her growing army of corrupted forces.

There’s also the “Garden of Genesis“, where players will face the protectors of an ancient garden and defeat the mysterious Blight that has infected it.

We’ll have a much clearer understanding of New World‘s endgame content when the MMO releases on August 31.