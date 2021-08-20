See Games Differently

An Update On Our LG C1 OLED TV Competition

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 55 mins ago: August 20, 2021 at 11:45 am -
Filed to:Competitions
An Update On Our LG C1 OLED TV Competition
Image: LG

We ran a competition recently to give away a great 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV, and I just wanted to give everyone an update on how that’s going.

Entries for the competition closed this week, and I’ve had a few emails and messages from people asking when we’re going to announce the winner. I just wanted to let everyone know that announcement will be made early next week, and the reason for the delay.

It’s unfortunate, but the traditional judging process has been put on hold due to me being on emergency compassionate leave for the majority of last week and this week. My mother sadly passed away, and as many of you can imagine, work isn’t something you focus on during a time like that. (Especially when dealing with all the anxiety around COVID restrictions, exemptions and working out practical nightmares around things like funerals.)

There’s several hundred entries to work through, so thank you for everyone who took the time to enter. I’ll be working through those to determine a winner over the coming days now that I’m back on deck. But I just wanted to let everyone know publicly — that TV is still coming! Life just unfortunately got in the way for a moment.

And as was the case last time, I’ll have a separate post highlighting some of your great entries. You’re a creative bunch, that’s for sure.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.