An Update On Our LG C1 OLED TV Competition

We ran a competition recently to give away a great 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV, and I just wanted to give everyone an update on how that’s going.

Entries for the competition closed this week, and I’ve had a few emails and messages from people asking when we’re going to announce the winner. I just wanted to let everyone know that announcement will be made early next week, and the reason for the delay.

It’s unfortunate, but the traditional judging process has been put on hold due to me being on emergency compassionate leave for the majority of last week and this week. My mother sadly passed away, and as many of you can imagine, work isn’t something you focus on during a time like that. (Especially when dealing with all the anxiety around COVID restrictions, exemptions and working out practical nightmares around things like funerals.)

There’s several hundred entries to work through, so thank you for everyone who took the time to enter. I’ll be working through those to determine a winner over the coming days now that I’m back on deck. But I just wanted to let everyone know publicly — that TV is still coming! Life just unfortunately got in the way for a moment.

And as was the case last time, I’ll have a separate post highlighting some of your great entries. You’re a creative bunch, that’s for sure.