A Bunch Of Unreleased Apple Products Just Got Listed In The Eurasian Database

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a number of new Mac and Apple Watch models, according to new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission database.

According to MacRumours, six new Apple Watches and two new Macs could be on the way, with all of the devices having never-before-seen model identifiers.

Apple must publish any product featuring encryption or cryptographic technology with the EEC before devices can be sold, which explains why we get these sneak peeks months before products are actually announced.

New Apple Watches

The new Apple Watch identifiers — A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478 — are likely related to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 range.

We already know the Series 7 is on the way, and should see a total aesthetic redesign and a smaller S7 chip. And considering we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to give us body fat-scanning capabilities, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple upped the ante in the health space as well.

New MacBook Pros

Additionally, the ECC database also lists two new Mac devices — A2442 and A2485 — which could very well be the new MacBook Pro models we’ve been waiting for all year.

The rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch mini-LED MacBooks have been highly anticipated for months now, but sadly weren’t announced at Apple’s Spring Loaded event back in April.

We’re expecting updated Apple silicon chips in the new MacBooks, however, it’s still unclear if this will be M1X or M2. And if rumours are to be believed, Apple could finally give us back some of the ports they’ve stolen in previous models, like an SD card slot and HDMI port.

Additionally, we can probably expect a bit of a design freshen up, with the MacBooks likely to resemble the stunning rainbow iMacs we copped earlier this year (I mean, I would quite literally sell my soul for a MacBook Pro in the mustard colour).

An iPhone Update

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Apple has also updated a number of iPhone filings that we first spotted earlier in 2021 to confirm that the devices will run iOS 15, rather than iOS 14, as previously mentioned.

This almost definitely relates to the rumoured iPhone 13 — which likely won’t be a huge upgrade from the 12.

If rumours are to be believed, we should see the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 reveal during an event in September. As for the highly-anticipated MacBook Pro, if we don’t hear more in September, it’ll likely get its own event later in the year.