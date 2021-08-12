The Avatar Legends Board Game Has Broken A Kickstarter Record

Ever since Avatar: The Last Airbender finished its run on Nickelodeon fans have been clamouring for more. Nothing has made this clearer than the support the Avatar Legends tabletop game is receiving on Kickstarter.

The officially licensed roleplaying game from Magpie Games continues to smash its targets and has quickly become the highest-earning TTRPG to launch on Kickstarter.

Avatar Legends is set in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Players take on roles as young heroes from the Four Nations who band together to make the world a better place.

There’s a much more in-depth explainer of what to expect from the game on its campaign page but it appears Avatar fans will not be disappointed.

The game launched on Kickstarter on August 3 with a crowdfunding goal of $US50,000.

It appears this goal was far too modest because the game blew past $50,000 in just 16 minutes.

Avatar Legends: The RPG has been on Kickstarter for an hour…what an hour it’s been! We funded in 16 minutes and we’re at 1,600 backers and climbing! Thank you to the community for all the support! We’re excited to be on this journey with you! Yip yip!https://t.co/7I0r3uV7HY pic.twitter.com/q7SAzjqCnE — Magpie Games (@MagpieOfficial) August 3, 2021

The previous record for a tabletop roleplaying game on Kickstarter was held by Strongholds and Followers, an unofficial Dungeons & Dragons campaign. It raised US$2.1 million in 30 days, according to IGN.

At the time of writing, Avatar Legends‘ campaign sits at $AU6.7 million with 40,500 backers. This makes it 9,900% funded and it still has another three weeks to go.

It’s a monumental achievement and really goes to show how beloved the Avatar franchise is. We’ll just have to wait and see how high it flies.

There’s still time to contribute to this ever-growing number and there are some pretty decent perks on offer as well. Beautifully designed dice, hardcover books and a nice cloth map of the Four Nations are all swag you can gain when backing the game, which is expected in February 2022.

Avatar Legends ships all around the world, including Australia, so if you’re keen to contribute you won’t be hit by exorbitant shipping fees.

It’s not exactly the live-action Netflix series everyone’s been hanging out for but Avatar Legends should fill the void while we wait.