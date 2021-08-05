See Games Differently

Behold, Japan’s Antique Gaming Chairs

3

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 5, 2021 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:japan
kotaku coretotal recall
Behold, Japan’s Antique Gaming Chairs

Today, the term “gaming chairs” is synonymous with those gaudy padded monstrosities you see in the background of a Twitch video. But in the late ’80s/early ’90s, a Japanese company had a much simpler idea.

These are Iron Craft’s efforts, which consisted of taking a rather uncomfortable-looking stool and sticking a controller at the front of it. That’s it. The only variable involved for the size of the player was the fact you could slide the controller forwards or backwards.

Looks awkward at first, but I admire the simplicity. The controllers look amazing, given the time (especially the one with a throttle), and while the design doesn’t look as though it’d support long sessions, it seems perfect for something like a fighting game tournament or FIFA night where people can just swap in and out of the hot seat.

Image

Image: ゲームパッド地下秘密 (Via Attract Mode)

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I can almost see the sweaty arse marks.

    Seriously though, these are pretty cool.

  • These were definitely ahead of their time. I wouldn’t mind owning one just because.

    I’ll be that guy and say that they don’t qualify as antique, however.

Show more comments

Comments are closed.

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.