Your Guide To The Best Gaming Chairs Of 2021

Finding the best computer gaming chair can be a pain in the arse and your back, but you don’t have to look far for great options. Whether you’re looking to head in-store or pick something online, there’s absolutely a perfect gaming chair for you. Some have good back support, others focus on comfort — and some will put a significant dent in your wallet. But if you’re looking to protect your back and your next big gaming play, these are well worth the investment.

Here’s a few of Kotaku Australia’s favourite gaming chairs, and where to get them.

Secretlab TITAN

Price: $619

Where to Buy: Secretlab

There’s a reason why Secretlab often winds up in lists like this: its chairs are just that good. The Titan is the flagship chair for the company, and one of the most comfortable computer gaming chairs you’ll ever use. It has ample back support, it never gets too hot and as an added bonus, there’s plenty of stylish options to choose from within the range.

Want a yellow Cyberpunk 2077 option? Bam, here it is. How about a Batman one? Yep, right here. And in addition to pop culture variants, there’s also multiple colours and designs available to fit any gaming setup.

Beyond comfort, the best feature of this chair is that it lacks a restrictive bottom — so not only is it very breathable, it also lets you sit any way you like without cutting off your blood flow. Great stuff!

Razer Iskur

Price: $799

Where to Buy: JB Hi-Fi | mwave

The Razer Iskur gaming chair is the most ‘different’ chair on this list, because while most of them focus on cushiony-soft comfort, the Razer Iskur is designed to be as ergonomic as possible with a stiff frame and lumbar support.

READ MORE The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair Encourages Perfect Posture At A Steep Cost

While you’d expect that to mean the chair is too hard to be comfortable, it’s actually one of the best and most comfortable chairs you’ll ever use. This is my go-to office chair while I’m working from home because the adjustable lumbar support (seen in the photo) can be curved to your spine as needed. It means when you want to sit down and get some serious work done (whether that’s of the ‘gaming’ or ‘office job’ variety) you can sit for hours in a perfectly contoured chair.

It is one of the most expensive chairs on this list, but it’s great for anybody who suffers frequent back strain while sitting down.

HP Omen Citadel

Price: $689

Where to Buy: Officeworks | JB Hi-Fi

The HP Omen Citadel is a big, big gaming chair but it’s also super comfortable, great for your back and looks very flash in a gaming setup. While it’s also pretty pricey, the the quality and support here really do make up for it.

The bottom of the chair is pillowy soft and provides plenty of room to move around, while the stiffer back keeps your posture perfect and pain-free.

The only major problem with the chair is that it’s quite large, but if you’ve got an open office and plenty of room to move, this chair is a fantastic, comfortable option.

AKRACING Player Gaming Chair

Price: $449

Where to Buy: AKRACING | mwave

This recommendation comes from Kotaku Australia reader Nate, who said he loved his AKRACING Player series chair so much he was considering purchasing a second one just for the office. If that isn’t a glowing endorsement, I don’t know what it is.

The AKRACING Player series is sleek, pretty and very comfortable — and it’s also one of the cheapest computer gaming chairs around. In good news for people with smaller offices, it’s not as bulky as other options, and if you want a funky-looking chair there’s a range of colourways to suit any type of room. Basically: there’s something for everyone here.

As an added bonus, AKRACING is based out of Australia, so you won’t need to wait long to ease that niggling back pain.

Kotaku Australia’s Pick: AndaSeat Captain America Edition

Price: $649.95

Where to Buy: The Gamesmen | AndaSeat

The AndaSeat Captain America Edition is a ridiculous chair.

It’s loud, it’s extravagant and it costs a pretty penny. But for that $649.95 you’ll get the most comfortable gaming chair you’ve ever had the pleasure of sitting in. The cushions on this AndaSeat are heavenly, and the best part is they don’t absorb a lot of heat so you can sit and game for as long as you please, even in the summer months.

READ MORE Sit On America's Favourite Arse With The Latest Marvel Anda Seat

It’s breezy, it’s soft and it has ample back support. You simply sink into this chair and your whole body transcends.

If it sounds like I’m being dramatic it’s because I genuinely think owning this chair saved my life, and my back.

The Cheapest Pick: Officeworks Extra-Heavy-Duty Mesh Chair

Price: $329

Where to Buy: Officeworks

The second-best computer gaming chair I’ve owned isn’t actually a gaming chair at all. This top-of-the-line ergonomic mesh chair from Officeworks is fantastic, and provides ample back support for any kind of office work. If you’re somebody who constantly deals with back strain and doesn’t want to fork out your life savings for a heavy-duty gaming chair, the Officeworks Mesh is a great second option.

The plush back means you have room to move and can sit in whatever position suits you best, while the adjustable armrests are there if you need extra support. It’s not very flashy or exciting, but it absolutely gets the job done.

And of course best of all, it won’t break the bank.

Are you currently using a gaming chair? Have any favourites you want to shout out? Head on down to the comments section below.