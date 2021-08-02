The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5] for $49, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $59 and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for $399.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizon – $68 (down from $79.95)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $59 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $68 (down from $79.95)
- Luigi’s Manson 3 – $68 (down from $79.95)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $68 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Rise – now $64.95 (down from $79.95)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – $59 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $68 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shield – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $59 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – now $98.36 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $85 (down from $99.95)
- Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card (256GB) – now $43.95 (down from $89)
- SanDisk Nintendo Cobranded MicroSDXC (128GB) – now $34.89 (down from $59)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $49 (down for $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox One] – $73.90 (down from $99.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $88 (down from $109.95)
- DOOM Eternal – $34.17 (down from $99.95)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) – $29 (down for $79.95)
- Hitman 3 – $79 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $39 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $73.90 (down from $99.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $9.95 (down from $49.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – $39 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $24 (down from $59.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $38 (down from $69.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $39 (down from $99.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Biomutant – now $59 (down for $99.95)
- Death Stranding – $32 (down for $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls [PS5] – $99 (down from $124.95)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Special Edition) – now $44.95 (down from $69.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $56 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – $43 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5] – now $78 (down from $94.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $73.90 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5] – now $49 (down for $89.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Returnal – $109 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5] – now $72 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $24 (down from $59.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) [PS4] – $64 (down from $99.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- DualSense Wireless Controller – $94.90 (down from $109.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – $839 (usually around $900)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $609.99 (usually around $750)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – $399 (usually around $530)
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X – $458.90 (usually around $550)
- Intel 660P Series SDD (1TB) – now $119 (down from $149)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – $114.09 (down from $179)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (2TB) – $550.46 (down from $679)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $85)
- Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset – now $195.95 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $59 (down from $89)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – $99 (down from $169.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $104.95)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $129 (down from $109.50)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $159 (down from $199)
- Corsair K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $129 (down from $169)
- Logitech G Pro X TKL Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $179 (down from $249)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $129 (down from $219.95)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 512GB SSD) – now $2,009 (down from $2,199)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 – now $1,100 (down from $1,399)
- Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop – now $1,439.01 (down from $1,599.01)
- Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop – now $2,098.99 (down from $2,998.99)
- Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Chromebook – now $759 (down from $999)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop – now $1,279.20 (down from $1,399)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Gaming Laptop (UHD Display) – now $3,799 (down from $5,299)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Gaming Laptop (UHD OLED 4K Display) – now $4,799 (down from $5,999)
Mice deals
- ASUS ROG Strix Carry Optical Gaming Mouse – now $79.54 (down $129)
- Logitech Optical Gaming Mouse G300s – now $31.96 (down from $59.95)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $32.68 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $69.70 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $120.43 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse – now $73.73 (down from $134.95)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – now $486.85 (down from $749)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $589 (down from $759)
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2721D – now $300.30 (down from $429)
- LG Ultragear 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor (144Hz) – now $239 (down from $289)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $619 (down from $799)
- LG Ultragear 34″ Curved WFHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $669 (down from $799)
- Samsung 49″ CRG90 Curved QLED DQHD Gaming Monitor – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
Other accessory and hardware deals
- Asus ROG Strix Arion M.2 NVMe RGB SSD Enclosure – now $89 (down from $109)
- Elgato Wave:1 Microphone – $169 (down from $239)
- HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset – now $899 (down from $1,299)
- Razer Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact Condenser Microphone – now $72 (down from $89.95)
- TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) – now $349 (down from $549.95)