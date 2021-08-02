The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5] for $49, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $59 and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for $399.

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

Switch game deals

Switch hardware and accessory deals

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

Xbox game deals

PS4 and PS5 gaming deals

PS4/PS5 game deals

PS4/PS5 accessory deals

DualSense Wireless Controller – $94.90 (down from $109.95)

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

Gaming headset deals

Keyboard deals

Laptop, desktop and tablet deals

Mice deals

Monitor deals

Other accessory and hardware deals