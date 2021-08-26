Blizzard Is Changing McCree’s Name In Overwatch Amid Lawsuit

Blizzard announced today on Twitter that it will be renaming Jesse McCree and delaying the start of Overwatch’s next story arc. The change comes after the real-life developer the cowboy character was named after was let go from the company during the course of the ongoing fallout around a California lawsuit accusing the company of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination.
A message from the Overwatch team. pic.twitter.com/2W3AV7Pv6X
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 26, 2021
