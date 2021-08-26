See Games Differently

Blizzard Is Changing McCree's Name In Overwatch Amid Lawsuit

Ethan Gach

August 27, 2021
blizzard entertainment
Blizzard Is Changing McCree's Name In Overwatch Amid Lawsuit
Image: Blizzard

Blizzard announced today on Twitter that it will be renaming Jesse McCree and delaying the start of Overwatch’s next story arc. The change comes after the real-life developer the cowboy character was named after was let go from the company during the course of the ongoing fallout around a California lawsuit accusing the company of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination.

