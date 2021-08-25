Cyberpunk 2077 Data Mine Reveals Multiplayer, Expansion Details

Cyberpunk 2077‘s long road to recovery is still ongoing nearly a year after it released, but there could be good news on the way for loyal players. According to a data mine and analysis, Cyberpunk 2077 could still be getting two new expansions and its planned multiplayer spin-off in the near future.

The news follows the release of Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3, which addressed major bugs in the game and reportedly added in new lines of code that refer to ‘multiplayer gyms’ and older multiplayer functions. These lines of code are new according to Tyler McVicker on YouTube, which could indicate work on the game’s frequently-referenced multiplayer could actually be underway.

This is an intriguing development for multiple reasons. Firstly, it could also reveal a shift in Cyberpunk‘s planned multiplayer. In early 2021, Adam Kiciński, CEO of CD Projekt told investors that Cyberpunk 2077‘s multiplayer was being ‘rethought’ following the game’s poor release state.

“Previously, we hinted that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan,” Kiciński said in a March strategy update. “Given our new, more systematic and agile approach, instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game, we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day”

The statement was vague enough to leave some room for interpretation, but many assumed this meant the multiplayer element of Cyberpunk 2077 was outright cancelled. Now, that may not be the case.

While the code found by McVicker could be left over from the original development of the game’s multiplayer feature, it does appear to be new, previously unseen code — and that’s promising.

Its discovery also aligns with reports from January which found game files referring to Deathmatch and Heist multiplayer modes in a new patch. In addition to these references, McVicker also reportedly discovered additional game files in update 1.3 which indicate at least two major expansions are coming to Cyberpunk 2077 at some point.

Outside of the existence of these files, McVicker couldn’t confirm exactly what they entailed — but given previous CD Projekt hit The Witcher III also featured two major DLC expansions, it’s a pretty safe bet that these expansions are coming once Cyberpunk 2077‘s major bugs are dealt with.

For now, the CD Projekt team still has a lot of work to do on Cyberpunk 2077, but the better news is change is coming. We don’t know when these planned expansions will arrive — and we don’t have solid confirmation they’re really, actually releasing — but Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that deserves better. Hopefully, it’ll have a chance to find that ‘better’ in the near future.