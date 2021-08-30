Death Stranding 2 Is ‘In Negotiations’, Norman Reedus Says

See Games Differently

Published 8 mins ago: August 30, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:death stranding
death stranding 2norman reedus
Image: Death Stranding

Like throwing pee on ghosts? Norman Reedus may have some good news for you. In a new interview with AdoroCinema, via IGN Brazil, Reedus claimed Death Stranding 2 is currently in the works at Kojima Productions.

“I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding,” he reportedly told media. “[The game] is in negotiations right now.”

Presumably this means Reedus is planned to appear in the upcoming sequel, although nothing official has been confirmed just yet. With Death Stranding on the cusp of getting a “Director’s Cut” this September, the hype for the game is at an all-time high, and a sequel would make sense given the game’s popularity.

Sure, Death Stranding was one of the strangest games of 2019, but with the world getting stranger by the day, a sequel wouldn’t go amiss. It would almost be normal with everything 2021 has brought. Making pee grenades? The world’s mad, go ahead.

There really is so much more to the world of the game, and plenty of stories still worth exploring.

While the ending of Death Stranding was relatively satisfying, Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges should get his time in the sun again.

Knowing Kojima’s particular creative style, any sequel is likely to be just as weird and wonderful as the original, but we’ll have to be patient to find out more about what’s in store.

At this stage, all we have to go off are Norman Reedus’ off-handed comments — and while he’s close to production of the game, Kojima Productions has so far been silent about what the future of Death Stranding has to offer. We do know there’s a new mystery game in the works at the studio, but we still have no clue what that is.

It could be the rumoured sequel, or it could be something new entirely. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out.

About the Author

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

