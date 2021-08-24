How To Watch The Destiny 2 Showcase In Australia, And What To Expect

Destiny 2‘s latest expansion, The Witch Queen, is set to get its grand reveal at Wednesday’s Destiny 2 Showcase, a deep dive event expanding on the mythos of the game and what players can expect following those spooky, witch-y teases released this month.

Outside of early teaser videos and a mysterious voice talking about the objectivity of truth, we really don’t know much about what Destiny 2 has in store — so it’s lucky we won’t have to wait long to know more.

Here’s everything you should know about the Destiny 2 showcase, including how you can tune in from Australia.

What time does the Destiny 2 Showcase start in Australia?

So we’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is the Destiny 2 Showcase should reveal all about Destiny 2‘s exciting new quest line and spooky additions to the franchise.

The bad news is you’ll have to wake up at 2:00am AEST on Wednesday, August 25 to watch it.

If you want to tune in for the earlier pre-show, you’ll have to wake up even earlier for 1:00am AEST.

Here’s how the timing for the showcase works out in Australia:

Perth — 12:00am AWST (Pre-show at 11:00am AWST)

— 12:00am AWST (Pre-show at 11:00am AWST) Adelaide, Darwin — 1:30am ACST (Pre-show at 12:30am ACST)

1:30am ACST (Pre-show at 12:30am ACST) Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart — 2:00am AEST (Pre-show at 1:00am AEST)

If all that doesn’t sound too appealing, you’ll also be able to check out Kotaku Australia the following morning for all the news out of the event.

Where to watch the Destiny 2 Showcase

The Destiny 2 Showcase will air on the Bungie Twitch channel on Wednesday, and you’ll be able to cheer along with all the news via Twitter, Facebook and the Destiny Discord.

The Witch Queen is set to be a massive new expansion for the game so whether you’re a frequent player or somebody who’s drifted off lately, it’ll be the perfect reason to dive back in and join the fight.

Those teasers sure are intriguing, and fans look to be in for some creepy-cool surprises when the Destiny 2 Showcase airs.

