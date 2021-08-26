Dying Light Is Coming To Switch, Which…Hmm

Dying Light, the wildly popular 2015 game about doing awesome front flips over less-awesome zombies, is coming to Switch later this year as Dying Light: Platinum Edition. Developer Techland announced the news during the Gamescom edition of its “Dying 2 Know” video series, which aired earlier today.

Though Techland didn’t offer a specific release date or many details at all on the stream, Dying Light: Platinum Edition is essentially the version of Dying Light with all the bells and whistles. In addition to four DLC packs, it also comes with a bunch of in-game weapons, armour, and cosmetic items. And yes, Dying Light: Platinum Edition features the sword-and-sorcery-style Hellraid mode.

That all sounds well and good, but I’m a bit tripped up over what a Switch port means for the game’s visuals.

Sure, Dying Light isn’t exactly the best-looking game on the market these days — particularly when you consider the recent proliferation of gaming’s technological arms race — but it’s still a big-budget, visually intensive game with some striking environments. The Switch, as I’m sure you’re aware, isn’t exactly known for how well it supports high-fidelity graphics. It’s unclear what Dying Light will actually look like in action on the thing, as Techland did not present any footage or screenshots. (One shudders to think about the compromises needed to make Dying Light run at even minimal settings in handheld mode.)

History hasn’t always been kind to games that have jumped from high-powered consoles to Nintendo’s relatively less powerful hybrid. Recall 2019’s Switch port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which ran fine enough but looked quite muddy, especially when you compared it to the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions. And when you played handheld, the resolution dropped to a borderline disrespectful 540p. As Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said, “it does the best it can.”

The bulk of today’s “Dying 2 Know” was spent showing off the forthcoming Dying Light 2, which continues to look like a worthy successor to one of the most popular action-horror games of the past decade. The much-anticipated sequel, which was initially planned for a 2019 release, comes out December 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. There are no current plans for a Switch release.