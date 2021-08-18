See Games Differently

Elijah Wood Isn’t Stoked About Amazon Taking LOTR Out Of New Zealand

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Published 1 hour ago: August 18, 2021 at 6:30 pm -
Filed to:amazon
elijah woodentertainmentlord of the ringslotrnew zealandtv
Elijah Wood Isn’t Stoked About Amazon Taking LOTR Out Of New Zealand
Image: Lord Of The Rings

Frodo Baggins himself, Elijah Wood, has responded to the news that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series will be leaving New Zealand, and he doesn’t seem too thrilled about it.

Last week, Amazon confirmed that the second season of the TV series will move to the United Kingdom for filming and production, leaving the franchise’s homeland of New Zealand.

Wood — who won’t star in the Amazon series, but played the lead in the original franchise and The Hobbit spin-off — simply responded to the news with the face-palm emoji.

The Lord Of The Rings has been such a huge part of New Zealand’s identity since the release of the first film back in 2001. So much so that the film is actually used as part of the country’s tourism campaigns. So naturally, it’s pretty disappointing to see production leave NZ shores.

“It’s a shame and I feel for everyone who has put their hearts into this production,” New Zealand Film Commission boss David Strong said.

Amazon is yet to offer much of an explanation as to why it decided to move production, but thanked “the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey.”

Following the move to the UK, Amazon is expected to make another four seasons of the yet-to-be-released show.

The synopsis for the first season reads as follows:

“The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

You can catch up on everything we know about Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.