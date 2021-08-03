How To Watch Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time In Australia

After more than a decade, the Rebuild of Evangelion reboot film franchise will finally come to an end with the release of Evangelion 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon a Time. While audiences in Japan had the privilege of viewing the film earlier in the year, it’s now coming West via Amazon Prime Video, which will air the franchise conclusion this August.

The quadrilogy has been a long time in the making, with the first entry releasing way back in 2007 and major gaps between each release. To put that into perspective: if you watched the first film in your teens, you could now be well into your 30s.

That’s a long time to wait for anything — but if reviews are anything to go by, Evangelion 3.0+1.0 is well worth it.

When does Evangelion 3.0+1.0 release in Australia?

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will release on August 13 via Amazon Prime Video in Australia.

An exact airing time is yet to be confirmed, but given the date is a global release it will likely drop in the late afternoon or early evening.

So clear your schedule, prepare yourself for tears and settle in for the real end of Evangelion.

It’s set to be an epic curtain call for Shinji, Asuka, Rei and Mari as they fend off the cataclysm brought about by the mysterious Angels once again. After nearly three decades of war (dating back to the original Neon Genesis Evangelion series), the crew will finally get to rest following the events of Thrice Upon a Time. (Until the next revival, that is.)

If you’ve yet to dive in with Rebuild, the good news is Amazon Prime Video will also be releasing the three original films — Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo — for streaming, although an exact local release for these titles is not confirmed. (The films are already available on Amazon Prime in Japan though, according to Crunchyroll.)

For an alternative take on the story, you can also check out the original anime adaptation on Netflix in Australia.

What’s the difference between Rebuild of Evangelion and Neon Genesis Evangelion?

Rebuild of Evangelion and Neon Genesis Evangelion are two different adaptations of the same story.

The original anime series contained 26 episodes and told the story of mecha pilots Shinji, Misato, Asuka and Rei defeating otherworldly beings from 1995 to 1996. While this version of the story was critically acclaimed, its surreal ending caused major controversy among fans who felt the story wasn’t done justice. Regardless, the anime remains insanely popular — so popular it received a film-centric reboot series in 2007.

Rebuild of Evangelion is a series of four feature-length animated films which retell the story of the original anime from a more ‘modern’ perspective. Essentially, it streamlines the story, adds in new characters (such as Mari) and plays around with the Neon Genesis Evangelion timeline and events.

If you want the most accessible, prettiest version of Evangelion, you should check out Rebuild — but both are well worth watching.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will air on August 13 on Amazon Prime Video in Australia. Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more.