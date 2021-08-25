Everything Announced During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021

This year’s Gamescom was virtual again, but there was plenty of reveals and new trailers to beat away the lockdown blues — even in this year’s preshow.

Geoff Keighley’s showcase has become a staple in the schedule for the German gaming convention, much the way The Game Awards now bookends the end of the industry’s events. And while Far Cry 6, Age of Empires 4, the launch season for Splitgate, an extended gameplay showcase for Death Stranding: Final Cut, tons of indies, and plenty more AAA games were preserved for the real show, but even the preshow had plenty to dig into.

King of Fighters 15 kicks off proceedings

It’s not due out until 2022, but King of Fighters XV began everything in the pre-show. Lots of fan favourite characters and 3v3 team battles for anyone who loved the Marvel vs Capcom days.

A new trailer for miltec shooter 9 To 5

Bus Simulator, House of Ashes and Dolmen get quick reveals

Bus Simulator isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time, but if you really love Euro Truck Simulator and those kinds of functional games, the roads look nice and crisp. And the latter could be said for Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, which continues to look creepy as all hell.

Dolmen got a short 2022 release date announcement — it’s coming to last-gen consoles as well, as per the PlayStation channel.

Dream Cycle is a new adventure from the maker of Tomb Raider

This is launching in early access from September 7; more info’s available on Steam.

Saints Row gets a February 25, 2022 release date

It’s a pretty open, diverse approach for Saints Row. The city, characters and gangs have been rewritten from scratch. You play as the boss, but the party of characters and the look of the city is a lot more contemporary. It looks real good, and we should get more info about it later this week.

Firaxis’s next game: Marvel Midnight Suns

The X-COM and Civilization studio are still working on a tactics-based game in the Marvel universe, and it’s called Midnight Suns. The official gameplay won’t be revealed until September 1, but we’re told to expect plenty of narrative choices, relationship building, and a new hero designed by Marvel and Firaxis that the player will be able to fully customise. Lilith will also be the main protagonist for Midnight Suns, which makes for some cool cinematics.

We saw Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign for the first time

Vanguard’s approach to World War 2 is looking pretty traditional — there’s no surprise gadgets that feel out of place for the era, for instance. The gameplay footage didn’t reveal much about the characters or establish much in terms of story. It’s also worth noting the footage was simply introduced as-is, with no reference or mention of the ongoing storm of abuse, walkouts and lawsuits that has enveloped Activision Blizzard.

Halo Infinite got a flashy cinematic trailer

It was basically a trailer for Halo Infinite‘s first free-to-play multiplayer season, with no real new details. Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer will launch concurrently on December 8, which is a pretty big accomplishment given the spot Infinite was in this time last year.

This post is being updated live.