Everything That’s Getting Released In Marvel Phase 4

Marvel Phase 4 officially kicked off on Disney+ this year with the release of TV shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

In July, we finally saw Black Widow’s release after being pushed back due to the Covid pandemic and just this week, the first episode of What If…? was released.

There is so much to look forward to when it comes to Marvel’s Phase 4 films, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

That’s just scratching the surface, of course. There are also films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Blade on their way in the coming years.

What dates are the Marvel Phase 4 movies and shows set for?

These dates are subject to change, but as of August 2021, this is when the rest of Marvel’s Phase 4 films will be released:

Black Widow (July 8)

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2, 2021)

Eternals (October 28, 2021)

Ms. Marvel (Late 2021)

Spider-Man 3: No Way Home (December 26, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 24, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (April 28, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 7, 2022)

The Marvels (November 10, 2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 16, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 4, 2023)

Fantastic Four (TBA, potentially July 27, 2023)

Blade (TBA, potentially October 7, 2023)

And this is when the Marvel Phase 4 TV shows will be released:

WandaVision (January 15, 2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19, 2021)

Loki (June 9, 2021)

What If…? (August 11, 2021)

Hawkeye (November 24, 2021)

Ms Marvel (TBA)

Moon Knight (TBA)

She-Hulk (TBA)

Secret Invasion (TBA)

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (TBA)

Ironheart (TBA)

Armor Wars (TBA)

Untitled Wakanda Series (TBA)

The Fantastic Four film has been the subject of rumours for some time now, with fans hoping John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt will play Mr Fantastic and his wife, Invisible Woman. Krasinski has previously said “hell yeah” to the idea, though Blunt has shot the rumours down, saying “no one has received a call”.

With the release of What If…? this week, Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings next month and The Eternals in October, it’s a good time to be a Marvel fan.

You can watch most Marvel movies and all of their TV shows on Disney+.