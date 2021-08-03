Everything We Know About Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is shaping up to be the biggest (and potentially best) Forza Horizon yet. The hardcore-casual racing series has been a jewel in Xbox’s crown since the original Horizon made its debut in 2012.

Here’s everything that’s been announced about the game so far, including where it’s set, what the story is, the number of biomes, what biomes are, and when and how you can play it.

Where is Forza Horizon 5 set and what’s the story?

Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico, and, according to Playground Games creative director Mike Brown, the story continues from Horizon 4. You play as a superstar from the UK’s Forza Horizon festival and meet Ramiro, aka Rami, who is setting up the Mexican festival. Much like Horizon 3 you’ll be determining what gets set up where, and building the festival from the ground up.

If you haven’t played Horizon 4, don’t worry. All you need to know about that plot is that driving cars is fun, and for some reason entire countries will let you drive them very dangerously all year round as long as there is also a music festival.

All the racing, showcases, danger signs and PR stunts you know and love are coming back, as well as Horizon Stories, which will roll out over the life of the game. One of the most exciting new stories involves recreating a children’s book. “There’s one where you get to work alongside a Mexican photographer reliving the journey that one of her childhood heroes went on through this adventure book she had as a kid. So, you can explore Mexico as a photographer,” Brown said.

Horizon 4 fans loved the slightly non-sensical stunt driving story, which had an extremely bonkers plot. In Horizon 5, that movie is getting a sequel and once again you will be the driver for it.

Why Mexico?

Being an open world game, Mexico is the star of the show, and the main character ahead of anyone else you may interact with. It was chosen because of how diverse its climate and terrain.

Most of what we see of Mexico from Hollywood is sepia tinged deserts, poor neighbourhoods and luxury resorts where an American is about to have a whacky adventure. So, not everyone knows about the snow-capped mountains, living deserts, rocky coast, luscious farmland, arid hills, volcano, canyon, jungle, swamp, tropical coast, and urban cities. Those, along with the sandy desert make up the 11 distinct biomes that players will be able to explore.

Forza Horizon 5’s weather

The big thing in Horizon 4 was seasons. Horizon 5 continues this weather theme by keeping seasons (appropriate to those experienced in each area of actual Mexico), and adding unique weather patterns for each biome. So, in storm season, you might be able to see that it’s raining heavily on one side of the map, while you’re hanging out in an area where it’s sunny.

In Horizon 4 weather in one area was weather everywhere, so this shows a huge evolutional leap.

Forza Horizon 5’s Multiplayer

Multiplayer is back and better integrated than ever, no matter how you feel about that. Horizon Arcade is going to be the biggest change, with 130 mini-games spread across 11 game themes. Arcade can be played with friends or strangers (who are just friends you haven’t met).

A good example is piñata, which you can see below from the E3 showcase.

Unless you choose to partner up with a group and use voice chat, players are limited to the pre-set in-game text chat options. So, if you’re someone who avoids multiplayer because other people can be The Worst, this is worth giving a try.

The battle royale mode from Horizon 4, The Eliminator, is coming back too.

What is Forza Horizon 5 releasing on?

It’ll be coming out on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

It, of course, will be included on Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service that every Xbox owner should consider. For those playing on PC, Forza Horizon 5 is launching via the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Game versions include Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition (which will be the version in Game Pass) for $109.95, Deluxe (which includes the full game and Car Pass) $139.95, and Premium (which has early access, the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when available) for $159.95. If you’re playing through Game Pass, but still want all the benefits of the Premium edition, there will be a Premium Add-Ons bundle for $79.95.

Forza Horizon 5 PC Requirements

According to the Steam game page, the minimum specs are pretty reasonable:

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVidia GTX 760 OR AMD RX 460

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 80 GB available space

What even is “Ray Tracing Audio”?

So, apparently “ray tracing audio” is going to be a thing in Horizon 5, which sounds weird given ray tracing is all about light and audio is… not. But what it means is that sound will be affected by objects, whether they echo or muffle, which is going to make going through tunnels and driving past houses sound much more immersive.

You can see more in this handy video:

Trailers and other official videos

When is Forza Horizon 5 out?

Anyone who stumps up for the Premium Edition will be able to play Forza Horizon 5 from November 5, 2021. Otherwise, it’s out November 9.