Final Fantasy Fan Gets Every Franchise Trophy — And It Took A Decade

On November 1, 2010, Talan Kirk, who goes by Rebourne07 on Reddit and PSN, unlocked his first trophy in Final Fantasy XIII for the PlayStation 3. On August 8, 2021, he unlocked the last trophy introduced in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s DLC, making him the only person in the world to have collected every PSN trophy from every Final Fantasy game.

In a Reddit post from two years ago, Rebourne07 celebrated being one of only two people in the world to acquire every Final Fantasy trophy, sharing the accolade with a player called SkullRobot. Since that post, Square Enix has released multiple Final Fantasy games on the PS4, including the remaster of Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the remastered version of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles. While those games are relatively easy for fellow trophy hunters to play, there also exist the PlayStation 5 versions of Final Fantasy VII Remake and the MMO, Final Fantasy XIV, each with its own set of trophies.

Speaking to Kotaku about his trophy-earning achievement, Rebourne07 said that before the release of Final Fantasy XIV on the PlayStation 5 earlier this year there were between 12 and 15 players with all of the Final Fantasy achievements for games in the North American region. Since the PS5 version was introduced, only 10 players have earned every achievement in the game. Rebourne07’s closest competition, a gamer by the name of DoctorTaco, is currently two Final Fantasy XIV PS5 achievements away from joining him at the pinnacle.

That is a lot of trophies. (Screenshot: PSN Profiles / Rebourne07)

As you’d expect there are some gruelling, grind-heavy achievements Rebourne07 had to work very hard to earn. In Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn for the PS4 he had to participate in 1,000 Fates, little special events players can grind for experience points. The PS5 version added a new trophy, upping the number of Fates required to 3,000, along with another new trophy requiring him to gather 8,000 collectibles as a crafter. On top of all of that, he had to play Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, his least-favourite FF game, twice. That’s once for the free version, and once for the full retail version. He had to win at least 300 ranked online matches. I could barely even play 30, much less win them. All of that while juggling his three kids, a marriage, and a software engineering job? No thanks.

Thanks to having to double down on Dissidia, and Final Fantasy XIV appearing on two consoles with different trophy sets, Rebourne07 no longer recommends others try to follow in his footsteps. Of course, you’re all free to try. It only took him a decade because he was playing the games as they all came out. His rough estimate of hours spent is over 3,000, which is less than half a year, not counting sleep. Go on, give it a go.