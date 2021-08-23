Everything You Need To Know About Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 is right around the corner, and if you’ve been missing headline-grabbing announcements and fun reveals since E3 wrapped up, the good news is there should be plenty of excitement waiting for you this week. Like last year, Gamescom 2021 will be an all-digital event, and while that does mean we’ll miss out on some of that conference-room hype, it also means everyone will be able to tune in.

With names like Xbox, Bethesda and EA currently announced for the show, it already looks like we’ll get some sizzling news — so there’s plenty of reasons to tune in.

Here’s everything we know about Gamescom 2021 so far, including which how you can tune in.

What is Gamescom?

Like E3 2021, Gamescom is a showcase for new gaming announcements including trailers, livestreams and other news. Typically, it takes place in Cologne, Germany, but the last two events have been forced into the digital realm thanks to the continued impacts of covid-19.

Gamescom 2021 is set to take place over three days, with its Opening Night Live event (hosted by Geoff Keighley) boasting glimpses at 30 new and unannounced games.

When does Gamescom 2021 air in Australia?

Gamescom is technically starting with a rogue Xbox showcase on Wednesday, August 25 at 3:00am AEST, but the real show actually runs from Thursday to Saturday this week.

Gamescom 2021 will “officially” begin with its Opening Night Live pre-show on August 26 at 3:30am AEST, with the main show kicking off at 4:00am AEST and running for two hours.

You’ll be able to tune in via Gamescom’s Twitch and YouTube, or catch up with news later on Kotaku Australia.

The action will continue with a two hour post-show hosted by IGN, and then pick up again for day two on August 27 at 3:00am AEST, with the show running until 9:00am AEST.

The final day of Gamescom will kick off on August 28 and run from 3:00am AEST to 8:00am AEST.

Gamescom 2021: Australian Schedule

Here’s how the Gamescom 2021 schedule currently looks in Australia (AEST):

Xbox Stream — Wednesday, August 25 @ 3:00am AEST

DAY ONE — Thursday, August 26 (3:30am to 8:00am AEST)

Opening Night Live Pre-Show — Thursday, August 26 @ 3:30am AEST

— Thursday, August 26 @ 3:30am AEST Opening Night Live — Thursday, August 26 @ 4:00am AEST

— Thursday, August 26 @ 4:00am AEST Opening Night Live Aftershow — Thursday, August 26 @ 6:00am AEST

DAY TWO — Friday, August 27 (3:00am to 9:00am AEST)

Dying 2 Know Gamescom Edition — Friday, August 27 @ 4:00am AEST

— Friday, August 27 @ 4:00am AEST Awesome Indies — Friday, August 27 @ 4:30am AEST

— Friday, August 27 @ 4:30am AEST Future Games Show — Friday, August 27 @ 6:00am AEST

DAY THREE — Saturday, August 28 (3:00am to 8:00am AEST)

Gamescom Studio — Saturday, August 28 @ 4:00am AEST

— Saturday, August 28 @ 4:00am AEST Gamescom Wrap-up Show — Saturday, August 28 @ 7:30am AEST

While the line-up will be stacked throughout the day, these are the major panels from every day of Gamescom 2021, and all the shows you should consider tuning in for.

What games are being announced at Gamescom 2021?

So far we haven’t had any major leaks or announcements ahead of Gamescom, so we could be seeing anything at the show. We do know Saints Row will be making an appearance and soon-to-be-released games will also be shown off, but organisers have been very tight-lipped so far.

The hype reel for the show confirmed the following already-announced titles will be making appearances this week:

Far Cry 6

Psychonauts 2

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

The Artful Escape

Riders Republic

Forza Horizon 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Back 4 Blood

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

A new Saints Row game

We also know Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will get a surprise guest character during the event — but outside of that, it’s all a big mystery. All the more reason to tune in!

You can catch up with all the Gamescom 2021 action from Wednesday, August 25, 2021 or stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news.