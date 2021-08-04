Everything You Need To Know About Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima was one of 2020’s breakout hits and it’s set to get brand new life this August with the release of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, an enhanced version of the original game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you’ve yet to dive into the game, it’s the perfect excuse — and there’ll also be additional content for returning players.

Here’s what you need to know about the brand new Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: Release Date

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be available from August 20 both digitally via the PlayStation Store and physically.

It’s priced at a premium in Australia (around $109 via JB Hi-Fi) but you can get it cheaper if you already own the PS4 version of the game.

How to upgrade Ghost of Tsushima for PS5

The first thing you need to know is the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is a separate purchase from the original game, and it’s available for both PS4 and PS5. Your copy won’t automatically upgrade and you’ll need to purchase an upgrade pack or a whole new copy of the game to access the new features.

If you already own a digital or physical copy of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 and you want the Director’s Cut on PS4, head to the PlayStore Store here. You’ll find the upgrade pack under “Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Upgrade” for $29.95.

If you own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 and you want the Director’s Cut for PS5, you’ll also be able to upgrade your game for around $40 — but the link doesn’t appear to be live on the PlayStation Store just yet. (Currently, it appears you can only pre-order the PS5 Director’s Cut outright for $124.95.) Stay tuned on this front.

While it’s a steep price to pay for a PS5 upgrade when other games are offering enhancements for free, it does include a bunch of new features and a whopping DLC to justify the cost.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’s PS5 enhancements

So, what do you get for that money? A whole lot, actually.

The Director’s Cut PS5 upgrade will add in DualSense haptic feedback and trigger resistance (which will definitely come in handy for combat), graphics will be boosted to target 4K at 60FPS, and the game will also be compatible with 3D audio. In addition, lip sync will now be available for the Japanese audio-track.

By upgrading to the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima you’ll also gain access to the Iki Island expansion, which is described as a major new story arc around the same length of the original game’s first arc.

If you’re playing the Director’s Cut on PS4 you won’t be able to take advantage of all these upgrades, but you will still gain access to the Iki Island DLC.

What we know about Iki Island, the brand new expansion

Ghost of Tsushima‘s brand new expansion will send protagonist Jin on a quest to Iki Island, where he’ll encounter “a new and dangerous enemy”, be forced to “face old fears” and “unearth deeply buried trauma”.

The expansion’s official description from the PlayStation Blog details an epic quest through the dark past of the Sakai clan as Jin meets new criminals and tackles the rising threat of the Mongols in the region. As mentioned, it’ll be about 10 hours long and feature a whole new locale.

Along the way you’ll pair up with pirates, smugglers and “mad monks” to learn new deadly techniques, and also deal with the impacts of long-term war on a nation.

Like the rest of Ghost of Tsushima, it sounds like it’ll be a beautiful, emotional journey.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is currently set to launch on August 20, 2021. While you will need to pay extra to upgrade from your PS4 version of the game, the improvements and additional DLC content make the whole deal worthwhile.