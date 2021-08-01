GTA GeoGuesser Is For Folks Who Don’t Know Much About The Real World, But Have GTA Online Memorised

Grand Theft Auto Online is an old game, being released all the way back on Xbox 360 and PS3 in the year 2013. Since then, many people (myself included) have continued to play GTA Online and after nearly a decade of hanging out in the same virtual world, I and others have mostly memorized the map. That’s not super useful outside of GTA Online, until now! Thanks to GTA Geo Guesser I can use my worthless knowledge of GTA V’s map in a different game. The future isn’t all bad.

GTA GeoGuesser works a lot like the original GeoGuesser browser game it’s based on. You start the game and then are placed somewhere on the GTA map. Using in-game screenshots, you try to figure out your location. Depending on what difficulty you selected, you can move the camera and travel around the area. On harder difficulties you have a timer counting down before you are forced to make a guess.

You can watch GTA Speedrunner DarkViperAU play GTA GeoGuesser to see the free creation in action:

In my time with the game I was shocked at how quickly I was able to guess where I was based on tiny things like some trees near a fence or an exit ramp located by train tracks. I figured I knew the GTA Online map well after all these years, but actually seeing how well my brain has stored all this information was a bit scary. I probably have played too much GTA Online at this point.

The original GeoGuesser that this GTA version is inspired by has been around for years. It recently blew up in popularity thanks to a wild speedrun that someone pulled off at the most recent SGDQ. I didn’t even know there were folks who speedrun GeoGuesser. But they exist and they are very, very good at it.

But if you, like me, don’t travel much and instead spend many hours hanging out in the virutal streets of GTA Online, I’d recommend giving GTA GeoGuesser a try. It’s free, doesn’t need an account and is a blast.