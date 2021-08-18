James Gunn Says Harley Quinn’s Suicide Squad Fight Scene Was Inspired By Lollipop Chainsaw

James Gunn has revealed that Harley Quinn’s iconic fight scene in The Suicide Squad was inspired by Suda51 and he and Gunn’s Lollipop Chainsaw.

In case you don’t remember it, Lollipop Chainsaw is a 2012 action game developed by Suda51’s Grasshopper Manufacture and the Guardians of the Galaxy director. It follows a chirpy, chainsaw-wielding, cheerleading zombie hunter with a bubblegum-pop personality as she fights zombies in a fictional high school in California. Sound familiar?

Well, in an interview with Collider, Gunn revealed that the juxtaposing bubblegum visuals in a hyper-violent setting inspired him to write a similar flower-patterned violent rampage for Harley Quinn.

“I did a video game called Lollipop Chainsaw… I always loved the way that the hearts and beautiful little things came out of people mixed with blood,” Gunn said. “So, a lot of [where the idea behind that iconic Harley Quinn fight scene came from] goes back to that, the aesthetic of mixing this horrible gore with Harley’s starry-eyed way of looking at life and creating Harley-vision basically.

“So that was something that came on very early. It was in the first draft of the script.”

Gunn added that he enjoyed writing for the character Harley Quinn and has always found her to be “one of the most well-written comic book characters of all time and consistently well-written, not always, but a lot”.

“Being able to speak in her voice and to write for her was a privilege, but I also felt incredibly comfortable doing it,” he said.

“She isn’t a James Gunn character, because I didn’t create her, in the same way, I created Ratcatcher II, or even King Shark in some ways. But she is totally a James Gunn character in that I get her. She isn’t so different from Boltie in Super. So it’s like, I love her character, I love who she is, and I felt extremely comfortable making this the most Harley of all Harleys that have been on the movie screen.”

