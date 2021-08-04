See Games Differently

Come Win This Amazing 48-Inch LG C1 OLED TV!

9
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 3 hours ago: August 4, 2021 at 10:45 am -
Filed to:giveaways
lglg c1 2021 48-inchOLED
Come Win This Amazing 48-Inch LG C1 OLED TV!
Image: LG

It’s back. Last year we boosted your next-gen gaming experience with some killer OLED TVs. And just in time to help lift everyone’s spirits during lockdown, we’ve got another LG OLED to giveaway.

It’s 2021, so it’s only appropriate that this giveaway is the LG C1 48-inch OLED. If we were going to recommend any TV for high-end PC or next-gen console gaming, the LG C1 would be on our list — actually, scratch that, because it is.

Like last year’s model, there’s no juggling ports here: everything’s HDMI 2.1 on the LG C1. The C1 has slightly better input lag than last year’s CX range, courtesy of the new Game Optimiser settings and year-on-year improvements.

There’s also G-SYNC compatibility for PC gaming, variable refresh rate support for a better console experience, HDMI 2.1 support for that 4K/120Hz experience, HGiG support and Auto Low Latency Mode. (You can also get 4K/120Hz working on PC in 4:4:4 with the LG C1 too, if that’s something you care about.)

All in all, it’s an absolute beast. So how do you win? Well, the process is easy. You’ll see a widget below (please turn off any extensions/adblock if you can’t see it!) where you can enter your details, same as last time.

You’ll be asked to follow the Kotaku Australia newsletter, and then you’ll get a simple question. We like our competitions to be creative, so you’ve got 100 words or less to answer the following: How would you remaster – or remake – one game or franchise for the next generation of gaming?

Remember, it’s 100 words or less. We’re only giving away the one TV, and as you’ll see from previous giveaways, you’d better bring your A game.

WIN: We’re Giving Away A Cracking 48-Inch LG C1 OLED TV Here!

If you want to read the the full terms and conditions, you can do so HERE. Good luck everyone! I can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.