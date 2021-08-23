How To Watch Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 Showcase

Gamescom’s gone virtual again, but big publishers like Xbox are still paying their dues to the German gaming convention with lots of announcements and fresh trailers.

This year’s Gamescom 2021 Xbox proceedings will kick off the show proper, with Xbox’s showcase running a day before the official Gamescom Night Live event on Thursday morning.

It should be a fairly stacked presentation. While Xbox stressed there won’t be any new game reveals, they are still holding a 90 minute show full of “game updates coming this year”. That means more information and deep dives on Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, more Xbox Game Pass news, probably a launch trailer for Psychonauts 2 since that’s out this week, and Age of Empires 4. (Germany still has a huge community that loves Age of Empires, after all.)

The Gamescom Xbox 2021 Showcase: How and when to watch

The official Xbox Gamescom showcase kicks off from Wednesday, August 25, 3:00am AEST / 1:00am AWST / 2:30am ACST / 5:00am NZST. If you’re counting, that’s about 17 hours from the time this story is published.

You can tune in — and set a reminder for your mobile devices — via the YouTube embed below. It’ll also be streamed through the Xbox Twitch channel, which I’ll embed below (with autoplay disabled) so you can choose the service of your liking.

With any luck, we’ll also get a few third-party updates as well. I wouldn’t mind a bit more news on the Bethesda front as well — besides Deathloop and some Fallout 76 updates, it’s a pretty quiet holiday for them so far. And anything that’ll slot nicely into November/December wouldn’t hurt, as those two months are looking pretty bare right now.

What would you like to see from the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase?