Is This The Real Life Or Is It Just A Sims Stream?

Life imitates. Or art imitates life. Or the two imitate each other enough that we can’t tell which is which. And if we can’t tell which is which, then how can we know if we exist in life or in art? How are we to know that this life isn’t just a giant Sims playthrough?

Right, so this week on Splitscreen, we’re talking about The Sims. There will be a brief existential crisis where we ponder living in a simulation and acknowledge that your Sims can play The Sims in the game before bringing ourselves back from the brink to discuss how expansive this franchise really is. With four main games, a couple of spin-offs, not one but two mobile games, and just an absolutely wild number of DLC packs, there’s a lot to look into.

As the resident Sims expert, Michael Fahey and Ethan Gach pepper me with questions as we finally think of an expansion that doesn’t exist yet. It was harder than it seems! I’ll have a somewhat controversial take on a mod I wish were in the game proper. And, naturally, Fahey will have an ridiculous story about his life that vaguely ties back to the topic at hand.

